Thane: Retired Railway Employee Duped Of ₹23 Lakh In Dombivli Flat Scam; Builder Booked For Cheating | Representational Image

Thane: A retired railway employee from Dombivli West has been cheated of Rs 23 lakh by a developer who failed to deliver a promised flat over the last ten years. The Vishnunagar police have registered a case of cheating against the accused developer, following directions from Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende.

The complainant, Meena Nirbhavane, a resident of Ajit Mhatre Chawl in Garibchawada, Dombivli West, stated that her husband retired from the railways in 2016. The couple planned to use the retirement funds to purchase a 1-BHK flat. According to the Loksatta report, they agreed with developer Prasad Janardan Patole, a resident of Sunilnagar, Dombivli East, who was constructing a building under redevelopment near their home.

Patole promised to sell them a flat for Rs 22 lakh and asked for payments to be made in phases as construction progressed. The Nirbhavanes paid Rs 18 lakh in instalments. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the local municipality took action against the building due to a lack of construction permissions. Patole then demanded an additional Rs 2 lakh, claiming it would be paid to municipal officials to halt the action.

Over time, the family kept requesting a refund or an alternate flat, but Patole kept making false assurances. He later claimed a new flat would be given in a project called "Shri Sadguru Chhaya" at Sunilnagar, being constructed in partnership with Sunil Bhagat and Ajit Mhatre, as reported. A flat deed was even registered at the sub-registrar’s office. However, the structure was later demolished by the municipal corporation.

The family was then promised another flat in a nearby project named Ekandant Heights, where a three-storey structure existed. However, due to objections from the local planning authority, further construction was halted. Despite multiple follow-ups, no flat was handed over until 2023.

After several failed attempts to get their money or a flat, the Nirbhavane family complained to the Vishnunagar police station. Developer Prasad Patole admitted to taking the money and issued a cheque, which later bounced as he didn’t appear at the bank. He also claimed to be a partner in Sai Developers, Sadguru Developers, and Amber Developers, but no property was given to the family.