Historic All-Women Sailing Expedition 'Samudra Pradakshina' Flagged Off From Mumbai

Mumbai: An historic, all-women sailing expedition was flagged off from Mumbai's Gateway of India on Thursday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually launched the 'Samudra Pradakshina' voyage, the first-ever tri-service circumnavigation of its kind. The expedition is seen as a powerful symbol of ‘Nari Shakti’ (women’s power), the unity of India’s armed forces, and the nation’s commitment to ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India)

Over the next nine months, ten women officers will sail approximately 26,000 nautical miles aboard the indigenously built ‘Indian Army Sailing Vessel (IASV) Triveni’. The crew will navigate all major oceans, rounding the three great Capes—Leeuwin, Horn, and Good Hope—and making four international port calls before their return in May 2026.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rajnath Singh hailed the voyage as a symbol of unity among the armed forces and a testament to ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. He described the journey as a spiritual test of discipline and willpower, expressing confidence that the officers' determination would overcome all challenges. He also noted that the expedition would serve as a form of military diplomacy, showcasing India's strength, culture, and values to the world.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh were present with Raksha Mantri in South Block during the virtual flag-off. Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and other senior officials were present at Gateway of India.

A global voyage for India

Over the next nine months, a crew of 10 women officers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force will sail aboard the Indian Army Sailing Vessel (IASV) Triveni, a yacht built domestically in Puducherry. Their ambitious journey will cover approximately 26,000 nautical miles, requiring them to cross the Equator twice and navigate around three of the world’s most treacherous capes: Leeuwin, Horn, and Good Hope.

The crew will also make four international port calls—in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and South Africa—before returning to Mumbai in May 2026. The journey is not just a test of endurance; it’s also being considered a diplomatic mission, introducing the world to India’s military strength and its rich culture.

Read Also PM Modi Arrives In Varanasi Amid Warm Reception Ahead Of India-Mauritius Enhanced Strategic Talks

Crew and challenges

The 10-member crew, led by Lieutenant Colonel Anuja Varudkar, has spent three years preparing for this extraordinary feat. Their rigorous training began with smaller offshore expeditions and progressed to challenging voyages on the IASV Triveni, a Class A yacht. The team's most recent major test was an international expedition from Mumbai to Seychelles and back, which validated their skills in seamanship, endurance, and self-sufficiency.

This circumnavigation will follow the strict rules of the World Sailing Speed Record Council, which requires the crew to sail over 21,600 nautical miles without using canals or powered transit. The most challenging leg will be rounding Cape Horn in the Southern Ocean, a region known for its massive swells, freezing winds, and unpredictable storms. The crew will have to work in shifts, managing navigation and maintenance while battling sleep deprivation and harsh weather. They will also collect scientific data in collaboration with the National Institute of Oceanography, studying micro-plastics and documenting marine life to raise awareness about ocean health.

Caption for INS triveni.jpg - The crew of INSV Triveni in a group photo prior casting off for the expedition at Gateway of India. Vice Admiral K Swaminathan, FOC-in-C Western Naval Command is the senior most officer along with other service officers.

Caption for INS triven 1.jpg: Union Defence Minister Rajnath, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh celebrating after flagging off the historic all-women expedition.