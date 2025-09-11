 PM Modi Arrives In Varanasi Amid Warm Reception Ahead Of India-Mauritius Enhanced Strategic Talks
As the Prime Minister's convoy approached the Taj Hotel, people lined the streets on both sides, waving the Tricolour and BJP flags and chanting 'Modi, Modi'.

IANS

Updated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 01:47 PM IST
Varanasi residents showered flowers on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy as he arrived in his parliamentary constituency on Thursday. | X @BharatjournalX

New Delhi: Varanasi residents showered flowers on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy as he arrived in his parliamentary constituency on Thursday.

The city is all decked up for the high-level meeting with elaborate arrangements and decorations.

The Prime Minister is in Varanasi to hold bilateral talks with his Mauritian counterpart, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, to discuss the ways to further strengthen the 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership' between the two nations.

The meeting in the ancient city of Varanasi will highlight the civilisational connect, spiritual linkages, and enduring people-to-people bonds that have long defined the special relationship between India and Mauritius.

During their bilateral discussions, the two leaders are expected to review the entire spectrum of cooperation, with particular emphasis on development partnership and capacity building.

They will also explore new avenues of collaboration in healthcare, education, science and technology, energy, and infrastructure, while giving special focus to renewable energy, digital public infrastructure, and the blue economy.

The upcoming talks build upon the positive momentum of Prime Minister Modi's state visit to Mauritius in March this year, during which India and Mauritius elevated their ties to an 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership'.

As a close maritime neighbour and valued partner in the Indian Ocean Region, Mauritius plays a pivotal role in advancing India's MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region) Vision and the 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

The partnership is also seen as an important contribution to the collective aspirations of the Global South.

The Varanasi Summit is expected to serve as a landmark in India-Mauritius relations, reinforcing their shared commitment to mutual prosperity, sustainable development, and a secure and inclusive future.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam and discussed the multifaceted bilateral partnership between New Delhi and Port Louis.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called on PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam of Mauritius today in Varanasi. Discussed multifaceted partnership and reaffirmed commitment in strengthening India-Mauritius Enhanced Strategic Partnership anchored in shared history, culture &amp; people-to-people ties," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

