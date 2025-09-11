UP: Man Accused Of Raping & Luring 22-Yr-Old Woman Into Marriage Flees; BJP Leader Among 7 Held For Facilitating Dramatic Escape - VIDEO | X/@TheTreeni

Bulandshahr: Seven people have been arrested after a rape accused escaped from police custody in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. Rauf Khan, President of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Minority Morcha Mandal, is named among those who allegedly facilitated the perpetrator's escape, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar.

As per the report, the incident took place on September 4, in Bulandshahr's Chehla village, when a police team arrived to arrest Afzal Mohammed. He is accused of luring a 22-year-old woman into marriage and then raping her.

According to the police, several villagers, including the village head Rauf, opposed the arrest and obstructed the officers. In the chaos, Afzal managed to flee after reportedly pushing a constable dressed in plain clothes.

A video of the exact moment went viral on social media. Have a look at it here:

A 22-year-old woman was lured with marriage promise and raped by Mohammad Afzal in Bulandshahr, UP.



When police finally caught him, village head Mohammad Rauf and his accomplices violently attacked the officers, allowing Afzal to escape.



An FIR has been filed against 30 people,… pic.twitter.com/zN2PqJeueE — Treeni (@TheTreeni) September 11, 2025

Shortly after, SP Rural Tejveer Singh confirmed that resistance to the police team is clearly visible in the footage. “So far, seven people have been arrested. The search for other accused is ongoing,” he said, as quoted by Dainik Bhaskar.

BJP Functionary Under Scrutiny

Rauf, is the village head of Chehla. Following Afzal's escape, several photos of him with prominent party figures including Minister Danish Ansari, Minority Morcha National President Jamal Siddiqui, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain and State President Kunwar Basit Ali, circulated widely on social media.

Though BJP has not issued an official statement, the political implications of the case have raised questions within local party circles. Khan is also seen posing with several MLAs and MPs in the viral images.

FIR Against 30 People

As per the report, the police have registered an FIR against 30 individuals under various sections for attacking the officers and aiding the accused in his escape. After Afzal was caught, Rauf and his associates launched a violent attack on the officers, creating an opportunity for him to flee again.

While Afzal remains at large, police have intensified their manhunt. Authorities have promised strict action against anyone found sheltering the fugitive or interfering with legal proceedings.