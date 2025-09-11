 'Hands Tied, Hit With Pressure Cooker, Throat Slit': Woman Murdered By House Help, His Accomplice In Hyderabad; Shocking Details Surface - VIDEO
A woman was murdered by a house help and his accomplice in Telangana's capital, Hyderabad on Wednesday. The accused managed to flee from the spot.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 01:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a woman was murdered by a house help and his accomplice in Telangana's capital, Hyderabad. According to reports, the woman, identified as Renu Agarwal, was first tied and thrashed with a pressure cooker. The accused then reportedly slit Agarwal's throat with a knife and scissors.

The incident took place inside a gated society in Hyderabad. The woman lived with her husband and son on the 13th floor of the Swan Lake Apartment in the IT hub Cyberabad, reported NDTV. After killing Agarwal, the accused also reportedly took a shower at her house before fleeing from the spot.

Panic gripped the residents of the society after the incident. On Wednesday, at around 10 am, the victim's husband and her 26-year-old son left for work. In the evening, when the woman did not answer their calls, they became suspicious. Agarwal's husband and son returned home early to check on her.

They opened the door with the help of a plumber and found her dead. The police were informed. As per the police, the assailants had tied Agarwal's hands and feet before hitting her with a pressure cooker and slit her throat. The police also accessed CCTV footage, in which two men could be seen heading towards Agarwal's house on the 13th floor.

According to the media report, the accused took away nearly 40 grams of gold and Rs 1 lakh in cash. The body was sent for the postmortem.

As per the preliminary investigation, the two men were domestic workers. One of the accused, identified as Harsha, reportedly worked at Agarwal's house, while and another accused, named Roushan, was employed at a house on the 14th floor of the same building.

The police suspected that the accused might have fled to Ranchi after killing Agarwal. Harsha was hired through a manpower agency 10 days ago.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter. The Cyberabad Police has formed five special teams to nab two domestic servants.

