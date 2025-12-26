Mumbai News: Days Before Poll Code, BMC Floats Tender To Operate Lallubhai Compound Hospital In Mankhurd Under 30-Year Civic Health Collaboration Model

BMC moves to hand over Lallubhai Compound Hospital in Mankhurd to a private operator under a 30-year civic health collaboration model | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 26: Despite widespread opposition to the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for civic hospitals, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has gone ahead with its plan to hand over another public healthcare facility to a private operator.

The civic body has floated a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the operation and management of the 410-bed, multi-specialty Lallubhai Compound Hospital in Mankhurd under its Civic Health Collaboration model, which critics say closely resembles the PPP framework.

30-Year Tenure Proposed Ahead of Civic Polls

The proposal is for a total period of 30 years—an initial 15-year term with a provision for extension by another 15 years. The tender was invited on December 13, 2025, just days before the model code of conduct came into force in Mumbai ahead of the civic elections.

Hospital Built to Serve Mankhurd’s Healthcare Needs

The Lallubhai Hospital, located at the Lallubhai Amichand Compound, is a ground-plus-nine-storey facility built by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Recently handed over to the BMC for operations, the hospital was intended to address the long-standing shortage of healthcare facilities in Mankhurd, particularly for rehabilitated residents. However, instead of running the hospital directly, the BMC has opted to operate it through a private partner.

Earlier PPP Hospital Plans Faced Protests

This is not the first time the civic body has attempted to hand over a public hospital to private management. Earlier plans to operate Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali and Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi under the PPP model had faced stiff opposition from residents and local political leaders.

Protests had forced the BMC to temporarily halt those proposals, but the fresh tender for Lallubhai Hospital has revived concerns about the future of public healthcare in Mumbai.

Citizens Protest Against Privatisation

Opposition to the move has been ongoing. In July 2025, over 200 citizens took out a protest march from Mankhurd to Govandi against the proposed privatisation of services at Lallubhai Compound Hospital.

Hospital Infrastructure and Facilities Detailed

According to the tender document, a pre-bid meeting is scheduled for December 30 at the BMC headquarters. The hospital comprises three wings—A, B and C—of which one is designated for staff quarters, while wings A and B will house hospital services.

The basement has parking space for 69 cars. Infrastructure includes 22 outpatient department (OPD) rooms on the first floor, five operation theatres and an ICU on the fourth floor, and an auditorium, conference rooms and a kitchen on the fifth floor.

Service Rollout Timeline for Private Operator

The selected contractor will be required to start general and specialty OPD services within six months, diagnostic services within eight months, general and specialty inpatient services within ten months, operation theatres within twelve months, and super-specialty services within fifteen months of taking over.

Activists Flag Affordability Concerns

Local health activists have strongly opposed the move, citing concerns over affordability and access for poor patients. “The BMC cannot shirk its responsibility. Civic hospitals should be run by the BMC itself. Handing them over to private agencies raises serious questions about healthcare for the underprivileged,” said health activist Faiyaz Shaikh.

OPD Charges Fixed Under Tender Terms

As per the tender, OPD consultation charges have been fixed at ₹10, including follow-up visits. However, patients visiting specialty OPDs will be charged ₹293, while consultations at super-specialty OPDs will cost ₹345.

Debate Over Public Healthcare Model Continues

While BMC officials argue that the civic health collaboration model reduces the financial and administrative burden of running hospitals, critics warn that cost-cutting should not come at the cost of accessible and affordable public healthcare.

