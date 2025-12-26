Government Flats In Mumbai To Be Assigned Online As State Revamps Housing Policy | AI

Mumbai, December 26: Responding to long-standing complaints from government officials and employees about delays in receiving government-provided housing, the Maharashtra government has announced a complete shift to an online allotment system for residential flats in Mumbai. As per Loksatta, the move aims to bring greater transparency, speed and accountability to a process that has often stretched on for several years.

Five Day Window for Applicants to Confirm Allotment

Under the new mechanism, once a flat is allotted online, the applicant will have only five days to confirm acceptance. If the individual fails to respond within this period, the residence will automatically be offered to the next eligible employee. Officials said this step has been introduced to ensure that vacant units are not left unoccupied due to indecision or delayed communication.

Online Portal to Streamline Waiting List and Priority Selection

The General Administration Department has revised the existing housing allocation policy and moved the entire system to a dedicated online portal. All applicants must now apply through the website ggms.maharashtra.gov.in. Once the application is filed, names will be added to a waiting list. Applicants will then be informed via SMS or email whenever flats matching their eligibility become available.

As per Loksatta, officials clarified that those who had submitted applications in writing before the digital system was introduced will also have to register online. However, their waiting list seniority will remain unchanged.

The portal will allow applicants to select a minimum of one and a maximum of ten preferred options based on eligibility. A fixed window of twenty days will be available each month for applicants to fill or update their priority choices.

Verification and Approval Process to Be Digitally Monitored

After the monthly priority list window closes, the General Administration Department will verify the details submitted by each applicant. Following verification, a proposal for allotment will be prepared and shared with the applicant. Cases in which the flat is accepted will then be forwarded to the competent authority for final approval.

Officials expressed confidence that the new fully online structure will shorten waiting times and make the distribution of government residences more efficient and transparent.

