Thane District Administration Issues Alert: 200 Families Evacuated From Sonivali & Hendrepada in Badlapur

Thane District Administration Issues Alert as Ulhas River Water Level Exceeds Warning Mark |

Thane: The Thane district administration has issued an alert on Wednesday, July 19, urging residents living near the Ulhas River to remain vigilant as the water level has surpassed the warning mark in the Badlapur and Jambhul areas. Approximately 200 families from Sonivali and Hendrepada in Badlapur taluka have been relocated to the BSUP building in Badlapur.

The water level of the Ulhas River has reached 16.80 meters, exceeding the warning level of 16.50 meters.

Kalu river at warning level

According to the District Information Office, the Kalu River in the district is flowing at the warning level near the Titwala dam. The warning level for the Kalu River is 102 meters, and it was recorded at 102.20 meters on Wednesday morning at 7 o'clock. The alert level for the Kalu River is 103.50 meters. If the rainfall persists, the Kalu River is likely to exceed the danger level.

Due to heavy rainfall in hilly areas of Khalapur, Neral, and Karjat since last night, the river's water level has surpassed the warning mark.

Ulhasnagar and Ambernath in Thane district have reported over 160 mm of rain from Tuesday morning until Wednesday 6 pm.

The district information officer stated, "The residents of Yadav Nagar area in Sonivali are being relocated to Mahada Colony in Sonivali, and the evacuation of people from low-lying areas near the river in Badlapur is currently in progress."

Waterlogging reported in several areas

Waterlogging has been reported in 4 to 5 low-lying areas in Ulhasnagar, particularly in areas near the Waldhuni River.

The bridge over the Ulhas River on the Rayta to Dahagaon route is flooded, resulting in a halt for heavy vehicles.

The bridge over the Kalu River leading to Chikhle village in Murbad taluka is also flooded. Water is flowing over the bridge over the Murbadi River in Murbad.

Thane Collector Ashok Shingare stated, "To mitigate any potential problems arising from heavy rain and flood-like situations, disaster management and revenue teams have been deployed at various locations."

