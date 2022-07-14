Thane: Ulhas river crosses danger level, floods Badlapur-Karjat highway | Pic for representation

The Ulhas river crossed the danger level on Wednesday evening, flooding the Badlapur-Karjat state highway. Consequently, the KulgaonBadlapur Municipal Corporation (KBMC) shifted citizens from riverine areas to safer places.

More than 300 people were shifted to the BSUP housing project in Nadi Palyad. While students from riverside schools were evacuated, senior citizens were moved upstairs at an old-age home in Badlapur.

Chief fire brigade officer Bhagwan Sonone said, “At around 5 pm, the river was flowing at a dangerous level of 17.5 metres. As a result, low lying areas on its bank in Badlapur city were inundated.”

Yogesh Godse, chief officer with the KDMC said the owners of Mohan Waters Edge project near Nadipalyad Eranjad village were urged to take their vehicles to the main road.

Meanwhile, a speed boat, a rubber boat, necessary equipment and firefighters have been deployed along the river bank in Badlapur to assess the situation.