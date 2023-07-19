Raigad: District Collector Announces Holiday For School And Colleges Due To Heavy Rains & Red Alert

Police station flooded after heavy rains in Maharashtra's Raigad | ANI

In the wake of heavy rains, the Raigad District Collector Dr. Yogesh Mhse has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district on Wednesday. Schools and colleges in Panvel, Kharghar, and Uran will also be closed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

More than 400 residents from 150 families in Uran Taluka were shifted to safe places in Uran Taluka after rainwater entered their houses. The traffic on Chirner-Dighode road in Uran Taluka has been stopped after rainwater started overflowing over a flyover along the road.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, the district administration has issued disaster management helpline numbers as there is a forecast of heavy rainfall at some places in the district in the next 48 hours. There is a possibility of flash floods and landslides. The Disaster Management cell of Raigad District: 02141-222097/ 222118.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)