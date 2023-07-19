Raigad: District Collector Announces Holiday For School And Colleges Due To Heavy Rains & Red Alert

In the wake of heavy rains, the Raigad District Collector Dr. Yogesh Mhse has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district on Wednesday. Schools and colleges in Panvel, Kharghar, and Uran will also be closed.
More than 400 residents from 150 families in Uran Taluka were shifted to safe places in Uran Taluka after rainwater entered their houses. The traffic on Chirner-Dighode road in Uran Taluka has been stopped after rainwater started overflowing over a flyover along the road.
Meanwhile, the district administration has issued disaster management helpline numbers as there is a forecast of heavy rainfall at some places in the district in the next 48 hours. There is a possibility of flash floods and landslides. The Disaster Management cell of Raigad District: 02141-222097/ 222118.
