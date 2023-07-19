Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy Rainfall In City And Raigad, Amba & Kundalika River Cross Warning Level

Heavy Rainfall In City And Raigad District Throughout Night

Mumbai and especially the surrounding district of Raigad received heavy rainfall on the intervening night of July 18-19. Water-logging in Raigad and some parts of Virar and Vasai was reported early on Wednesday morning.

According to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city of Mumbai and its surrounding suburbs have been issued an 'orange' alert until July 19, Wednesday. This alert signifies the possibility of 'heavy' to 'very heavy' rainfall in isolated areas. However, the rains could also impact the city on Thursday and Friday.

Below are pictures of waterlogging from Virar

Water logging in Virar |