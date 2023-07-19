 Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy Rainfall In City And Raigad, Amba & Kundalika River Cross Warning Level
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy Rainfall In City And Raigad, Amba & Kundalika River Cross Warning Level
Live Updates

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy Rainfall In City And Raigad, Amba & Kundalika River Cross Warning Level

As predicted, parts of Mumbai and the neighbouring district of Raigad received heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. July 19 is expected to bring more rains.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 08:25 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai rains live blog |
19 July 2023 08:25 AM IST

Amba & Kundalika River Cross Warning Level In Raigad

The Savitri and Patal Ganga river have crossed the river bed and Amba and Kundalika rivers have crossed the warning level in Raigad, tweeted District collector.

19 July 2023 08:25 AM IST

Vasai-Virar witness heavy rainfall in the night and morning

Vasai and Virar witnessed heavy rainfall on the intervening night of July 18 and today (July 19) morning.

19 July 2023 08:25 AM IST

Rains expected to get heavier after noon in Mumbai

Rains will get heavier as the day passes. More rainfall is expected post noon, said reports.

19 July 2023 08:25 AM IST

River Amba breaches its limit in Raigad, flooding in Nagothane

Nagothane, a census town in Roha Taluka, in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, saw flooding after river Amba breached its limits on intervening night of July 18-19.

19 July 2023 07:40 AM IST

Heavy Rainfall In City And Raigad District Throughout Night

Mumbai and especially the surrounding district of Raigad received heavy rainfall on the intervening night of July 18-19. Water-logging in Raigad and some parts of Virar and Vasai was reported early on Wednesday morning.

According to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city of Mumbai and its surrounding suburbs have been issued an 'orange' alert until July 19, Wednesday. This alert signifies the possibility of 'heavy' to 'very heavy' rainfall in isolated areas. However, the rains could also impact the city on Thursday and Friday.

Below are pictures of waterlogging from Virar

Water logging in Virar

Water logging in Virar |

