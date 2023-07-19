Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy Rainfall In City And Raigad, Amba & Kundalika River Cross Warning Level

Amba & Kundalika River Cross Warning Level In Raigad
The Savitri and Patal Ganga river have crossed the river bed and Amba and Kundalika rivers have crossed the warning level in Raigad, tweeted District collector.
Vasai-Virar witness heavy rainfall in the night and morning
Vasai and Virar witnessed heavy rainfall on the intervening night of July 18 and today (July 19) morning.
Rains expected to get heavier after noon in Mumbai
Rains will get heavier as the day passes. More rainfall is expected post noon, said reports.
River Amba breaches its limit in Raigad, flooding in Nagothane
Nagothane, a census town in Roha Taluka, in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, saw flooding after river Amba breached its limits on intervening night of July 18-19.
Heavy Rainfall In City And Raigad District Throughout Night
Mumbai and especially the surrounding district of Raigad received heavy rainfall on the intervening night of July 18-19. Water-logging in Raigad and some parts of Virar and Vasai was reported early on Wednesday morning.
According to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city of Mumbai and its surrounding suburbs have been issued an 'orange' alert until July 19, Wednesday. This alert signifies the possibility of 'heavy' to 'very heavy' rainfall in isolated areas. However, the rains could also impact the city on Thursday and Friday.
Below are pictures of waterlogging from Virar
Water logging in Virar |
