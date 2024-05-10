Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies Today, Rainfall To Bring Respite From Heat This Weekend |

Mumbai: The city woke up to another day with clear skies on Friday morning, as per the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast. The city and its suburban areas are expected to witness clear weather conditions throughout the day, as per the weather agency's forecast.

Today's Weather Update

Today's temperature in Mumbai is predicted to hit a minimum of 27°C, with a maximum of 34°C predicted. The mercury is likely to settle around 30°C. Winds are expected to flow from the west-northwesterly direction at 3.7 km/h. The sun rose at 06:06 am and is scheduled to set by 07:04 pm.

Weather Forecast For Coming Days

Looking ahead, Saturday and Sunday are expected to witness minimum temperatures of 27-28°C, with similar conditions expected. However, the upcoming week may see similar patterns in temperatures, ranging between 27-28°C for lows and 35-36°C for highs.

Updated probabilities as of 10 May in Mumbai & MMR

Day by day, chances look more favourable for rains 🤩



11-14 May, 2024 ⛈️ 👇



Worli & South Mumbai 80% ✅

Santacruz - Western line 65-70% ✅

Central Line till Thane 70% ✅

Navi Mumbai 80% ✅

Panvel 90% ✅

Kalyan & interiors… https://t.co/eklmR0lGXT — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) May 10, 2024

According to weather reports by Mumbai Rains on X, Mumbai and its surrounding regions are expected to witness rainfall on this weekend. As per latest trends in forecast, rain showers are expected in all areas of Mumbai including South Mumbai, central suburbs, Kalyan and the interior areas between May 11-14, bringing respite from high temperatures.

AQI Stays In Satisfactory Category

In terms of air quality, Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles is currently at 85, classified as 'Satisfactory'. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', while those between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory'. However, caution is advised for levels between 100 and 200.