Attention Mumbaikars! Central Railway To Operate Mega Block Between Thane And Kalyan On Sunday, Sept 14 For Essential Maintenance

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its Main line suburban sections, on 5th and 6th line between Thane and Kalyan stations for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday, 14.09.2025.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 05:45 PM IST
article-image
Central Railway to operate mega block between Thane and Kalyan on Sept 14 | Representative Image

Block Section and timings:

Block on 5th & 6th lines between Thane and Kalyan stations from 09.00 hrs to 13.00 hrs.

Diversion of UP Mail/Express trains

Following UP Mail/Express trains will be diverted on UP Fast line between Kalyan and Thane stations and will arrive destination 10 to 15 minutes late..

11010 Pune-CSMT Sinhagad Express

17611 Hazur Sahib Nanded-CSMT Rajyarani Express

12124 Pune-CSMT Deccan Queen

12134 Mangaluru Jn-CSMT Express

13201 Patna-LTT Express

17221 Kakinada-LTT Express

12126 Pune-CSMT Pragati Express

12140 Nagpur-CSMT Sevagram Express

22160 Chennai-CSMT Express

22226 Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat Express

12168 Banaras-LTT Express

12321 Howrah-CSMT Express

12812 Hatia-LTT Express

11014 Coimbatore-LTT Express

Diversion of DOWN Mail/Express trains

Following DOWN Mail/Express trains will be diverted on DOWN fast line between Thane and Kalyan and will be handed over 10 to 15 mins late.

11029 CSMT-Kolhapur Koyna Express

11055 LTT-Gorakhpur Godan Express

11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express

16345 LTT-Thiruvanathapuram Netravati Express

Short Termination Origination of MEMU Services

61003 Vasai Road-Diva MEMU departing Vasai Road at 09.50 hrs will be short terminated at Kopar

61004 Diva - Vasai Road MEMU will short originate from Kopar and will depart Kopar at at 11.45 hrs.

No Mega Block on Harbour & Trans-Harbour Line

There will be no Mega Block on Harbour & Trans-Harbour line (except Traffic block on Kurla-Tilaknagar section)

Appeal to Passengers

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

