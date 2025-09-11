Central Railway To Operate 14.5-Hour Traffic & Power Block On Harbour Line Between Vadala Road & Mankhurd From September 13–14

File Pic (Representative Image)

Central Railway will operate a 14.30-hour special traffic and power block on the Up and Down Harbour lines between Vadala Road and Mankhurd stations from 11:05 pm on Saturday, 13th September 2025, to 1:35 pm on Sunday, 14th September 2025, in order to carry out essential works related to the newly proposed diversion lines between Kurla and Tilak Nagar stations.

During the block period, all suburban train services on the Harbour line between Vadala Road and Mankhurd will remain suspended, affecting both Up and Down directions.

All Down Harbour line services departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) between 10:20 pm on 13th September and 1:19 pm on 14th September will be cancelled, while all Up Harbour line services towards CSMT leaving from Panvel between 10:07 pm on 13th September and 12:56 pm on 14th September will also remain cancelled.

The last local before the block on the Up Harbour line for CSMT will depart from Panvel at 9:52 pm on Saturday, 13th September, and the last local on the Down Harbour line for Panvel will depart from CSMT at 10:14 pm the same night.

Following the completion of the block, the first Up local towards CSMT will depart from Panvel at 1:09 pm on Sunday, 14th September, and the first Down local from CSMT to Panvel will leave at 1:30 pm the same afternoon.

According to CR, special local train services will be operated between Panvel and Mankhurd in both directions during the block period.

"Central Railway has appealed to commuters to bear with the temporary inconvenience, stating that these maintenance mega blocks are necessary for infrastructure improvement and the safety of train operations" said an official.

