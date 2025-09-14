 Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For Next 48 Hours In City And Neighbouring Areas
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For Next 48 Hours In City And Neighbouring Areas

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For Next 48 Hours In City And Neighbouring Areas

Mumbai received fresh showers after a dry spell, providing relief from heat. The IMD reported light to moderate rainfall, with 7.2 mm recorded at Santacruz. Maximum temperatures dropped to 29.5°C in suburbs.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 09:19 AM IST
article-image
IMD issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Orange Alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad till September 6 | Representative Image

Mumbai witnessed a fresh spell of showers after a brief dry phase, bringing much-needed relief from the rising heat. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rainfall was recorded in parts of the city on Saturday, with the Santacruz observatory noting 7.2 mm of rainfall. The Colaba observatory, however, remained dry.

The return of rain also brought down the day’s maximum temperature to 29.5°C in the suburbs and 29.7°C in South Mumbai.The IMD has placed Mumbai and Thane under a yellow alert for the next 48 hours. The forecast warns of moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Raigad district has been issued an orange alert with the possibility of very heavy showers on Sunday and Monday. The weather department has also cautioned about thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning that may accompany the rains.For residents, this means preparing for possible disruptions in daily life. Local train services, road traffic, and flights could face delays if heavy showers persist.

Low-lying areas of the city are also prone to waterlogging, a familiar monsoon challenge for Mumbaikars. Civic authorities have been asked to remain vigilant and ensure stormwater drains remain clear.

The IMD’s advisory also suggests that people avoid unnecessary travel during peak rainfall hours, carry umbrellas or raincoats while stepping out, and stay updated on weather alerts.

While September often sees retreating showers, this year’s monsoon continues to remain active across Konkan and Mumbai. As Mumbai adjusts to another wet spell, authorities and residents alike are urged to stay alert and prioritise safety.

