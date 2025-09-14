 Mumbai News: BMC Extends Tender Deadline For Versova 200 MLD Desalination Plant Under DBFOT Model
The BMC has extended the tender submission deadline by two months for its second desalination plant at Versova, with a proposed capacity of 200 million litres per day (MLD)—matching the capacity of the first planned plant at Manori.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 05:57 AM IST
File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has extended the tender submission deadline by two months for its second desalination plant at Versova, with a proposed capacity of 200 million litres per day (MLD)—matching the capacity of the first planned plant at Manori.

Developed under a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) model, the project attracted interest from major firms. Bidders requested more time to study project specifics before submission, prompting the extension.

DBFOT Model Reduces Financial Burden

The project will be developed on a DBFOT basis, allowing the civic body to avoid upfront capital expenditure. Instead, the selected private firm will bear the cost of setting up the Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) plant, reducing financial burden on the BMC.

The BMC will purchase water once the plant becomes operational. This model eases immediate financial burden, as BMC’s cash outflow begins only after commissioning. The plant is planned over a seven-acre site, encompassing three lagoons in Versova.

Expressions of Interest Invited

On July 26, the BMC invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) for its second desalination plant at Versova. Major players including Larsen & Toubro, Adani Group, VA Tech Wabag, IDE Technologies, Suez, and Megha Engineering have shown keen interest. Civic officials and company representatives recently conducted a site visit to assess the proposed seven-acre location, which includes three lagoons.

Tender Extension in Response to Bidders

In response to bidders’ requests, the tender submission deadline has been extended to November. "The plant will be developed on a DBFOT model, with no upfront cost to the BMC. Once operational, the civic body will pay the selected firm on a per kilolitre basis for the water supplied. We are seeking techno-commercial feasibility reports from interested parties,” a senior official said.

