Mumbai News: Activists Urge BMC To Revise Sanjay Gandhi National Park Draft Zonal Master Plan, Cite Lack Of Scientific Buffer Zones

Mumbai: Activists, in their objections to the BMC, said the draft Zonal Master Plan (ZMP) for the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) lacks scientifically defined buffer zones crucial for managing transitions between protected areas and human activity.

They stressed the need for expert input from ecologists, wildlife biologists, and hydrologists to map corridors, setbacks, boundaries, and assess cumulative impacts.

BMC Invites Public Suggestions

The BMC's civic development plan (DP) department recently invited public suggestions and objections on the draft, which must be submitted within 30 days.

Godfrey Pimenta, founder of Watchdog Foundation has stated in his objections, "No comprehensive census of major wild animals in SGNP has been conducted since 2011, leaving the BMC—Planning Authority for the 59.456 sq. km ESZ—without essential baseline data. Effective regulation of development within the ESZ requires knowledge of species presence, population, movement patterns, and threats."

Development Pressures Threaten Sensitive Ecosystem

"Under the Development Control and Promotion Regulations, the BMC is tasked with regulating development and land use changes. However, the presence of incompatible uses—such as industrial and commercial activities near sensitive ecosystems—makes managing new development pressures extremely challenging. Large industrial or commercial zones within or near the ESZ heighten risks of pollution, habitat fragmentation, and human-wildlife conflict, undermining the core purpose of the Eco-Sensitive Zone," he added.

Impact of Industrial and Residential Zones

Nicholas Almeida, another activist said, "Industrial, commercial, and dense residential zones near SGNP generate pollution—air, noise, dust, traffic—that degrades habitat and disturbs wildlife. RMC plants and casting yards in areas like Ghodbunder Road and Mira-Bhayander have caused serious environmental damage, with some shut down by National Green Tribunal for violating pollution norms. Resorts and studios in regions like Mira Gaon and Dahisar contribute to noise, waste, and light pollution, lacking proper disposal systems. Fire incidents to clear vegetation pose risks to forest health, biodiversity, and climate. The draft ESZ plan lacks scientifically defined buffer zones. Expert input is vital to map boundaries, corridors, setbacks, and assess cumulative ecological impacts."

ESZ Coverage and Regulatory Context

SGNP's eco-sensitive zone covers an area of 59.456 square km, according to the notification. It is spread among the districts of Palghar, Thane and Mumbai suburban and comprises parts of four urban local bodies and one regional planning authority.

Also, the ESZ boundary for SGNP varies from a distance of 100 metres to 4km around the boundary of the SGNP. The BMC's public notice states that the move follows a 2016 ministry of environment, forest and climate change notification requiring state governments to prepare a zonal plan within two years.

In December 2020, the State Wildlife Board, chaired by the Chief Minister, directed a master plan for SGNP's ESZ. The Principal Secretary (Forest) later designated the BMC Commissioner as chairperson of the Monitoring Committee to prepare and submit the plan.

