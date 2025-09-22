Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Thane Salt Land Transfer To Maharashtra Govt For Dahisar-Vasai Creek Road Project

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal | File Photo

Thane, September 22: In a major move to improve Mumbai’s infrastructure, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced that the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the transfer of 53.174 acres of salt land in Thane district to the Maharashtra government. This land will be used for the crucial Dahisar to Vasai Creek road project, which aims to enhance traffic flow and connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The ambitious project is being executed in two phases:

1. Dahisar to Bhayandar (Coastal Road) – constructed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

2. Bhayandar to Vasai Creek – constructed by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Minister Piyush Goyal noted that the land approval will accelerate the project’s progress and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for their visionary leadership, which made this milestone possible.

The project is part of the double-engine government’s initiative to enhance urban mobility, reduce congestion, and provide better connectivity for commuters in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Piyush Goyal tweeted, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister @NarendraModiji, the Central Government has decided to transfer 53.174 acres of salt land in Thane district to the Maharashtra Government. This land has been approved for the important road project being constructed from Dahisar to Vasai Creek."

He further stated in the tweet, "The work of this project is being completed in 2 parts- The part from Dahisar to Bhayandar (Coastal Road) is being constructed by @MyBMC. The part from Bhayandar to Vasai Creek is being constructed by @MMRDAOfficial. With the approval of this land, the project work will gain momentum. The double engine government is continuously striving to improve traffic and connectivity in the Mumbai metropolitan region. Heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Modi ji and Maharashtra Chief Minister @Dev_Fadnavisji, under whose visionary leadership and guidance this major step has become possible."