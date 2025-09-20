Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal To Visit US On September 22 For Trade Negotiations

Union Minister Piyush Goyal | File photo

New Delhi: A high-level delegation led by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will visit the United States on September 22, 2025, to hold talks on the India-US trade deal, according to a statement by the Ministry of Commerce and Industries.

This will mark the first visit of the Indian Trade Minister to the United States since the Trump administration imposed 50% tariffs.

"During the last visit of the team of officials from the office of United States Trade Representative to India on 16th September 2025, positive discussions were held on various aspects of the trade deal, and it was decided to intensify efforts in this regard," the statement read.

"In continuation of these discussions, a delegation led by the Commerce and Industries Minister, Shri Piyush Goyal is visiting the United States for meetings with the U.S. on 22nd September 2025. The delegation plans to take forward the discussions with a view to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement," the statement added.

The objective of the delegation is to advance ongoing trade negotiations and work toward the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement between the two countries.

Reportedly, the discussions will center around strengthening bilateral trade, investment, and economic cooperation across key sectors.

Earlier on Wednesday, India's chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal and his US counterpart Brendan Lynch held a day-long discussion on the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA) in New Delhi.

After the meeting, the commerce ministry termed the talks with the American side as positive, with both sides agreeing to push for an early and mutually beneficial conclusion of the deal.

The US had imposed a 25% reciprocal tariff that took effect on August 7, followed by an additional 25% levy as a penalty for Russian oil purchases, which came into effect on August 27, bringing the total tariff to 50%.