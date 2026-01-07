 Mumbai Crowd Gather In Large Numbers To Watch Rohit Sharma's Practice Session Ahead Of IND-NZ ODI Series; VIDEO
Rohit Sharma’s routine net session in Mumbai drew unexpected attention as passersby recognized him and gathered to watch. What began with a few onlookers quickly grew into a crowd. Focused and composed, Rohit worked on timing and signature shots, with fans filming and admiring the rare glimpse of a cricket star practicing up close.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 09:24 AM IST
article-image
Image: Rohit Sharma/rushiii_12/X

Rohit Sharma’s quiet batting practice session in Mumbai turned into an unexpected attraction as fans who happened to pass by noticed the star opener at the nets and simply couldn’t walk away. What started with a handful of curious onlookers quickly turned into a large crowd gathered just to watch the “Hitman” fine-tune his game.

Rohit appeared focused and composed, working on timing, placement, and his trademark lofted drives. Each crisp stroke drew murmurs of admiration. Within minutes, people from nearby streets, shops, and housing blocks paused their routines to witness the Indian star at work. Some filmed the session on their phones, while others just stood in awe, soaking in the rare sight of world-class preparation happening right in front of them.

The intense practice comes as Rohit gears up for the upcoming India vs New Zealand ODI series, where his experience and stability at the top of the order will again be crucial. With big expectations on his shoulders, his commitment at the nets showed exactly why he continues to be one of India’s most trusted match-winners.

Rohit Sharma Enjoys Light-Hearted Practice Session In Mumbai Ahead Of IND vs NZ ODI Series; VIDEO

Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma was seen in a relaxed and cheerful mood during a practice session in Mumbai on Tuesday, offering a glimpse of the lighter side of preparation ahead of the upcoming India vs New Zealand ODI series. While the focus remains firmly on cricket, Rohit’s fun-filled interactions with teammates and friends added a refreshing touch to the intense build-up.

During the session, Rohit spent time chatting, laughing, and joking around between drills, clearly enjoying the atmosphere at the training venue. Rohit looked at ease as he balanced light moments with focused batting practice, showing why he is known not just for his leadership on the field but also for creating a positive dressing-room environment.

Despite the relaxed mood, Rohit ensured there was no compromise on preparation. He was seen spending quality time in the nets, working on timing and shot selection, while also sharing inputs with fellow batters. His body language suggested confidence and calmness as India gear up for a crucial bilateral series against a competitive New Zealand side.

With the IND vs NZ ODI series approaching, Rohit Sharma’s relaxed yet focused approach signals a balanced mindset, blending enjoyment with discipline, as India look to start the series on a strong note.

