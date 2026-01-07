 Mumbai Police’s EOW Extends Custody Of ₹11 Crore Fraud Accused After Fresh Revelations Of ₹4 Crore Spent At Bars
Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing extended custody of Girish Dave in an Rs11 crore fraud case involving M/s CN Sanghvi & Co. Dave confessed spending Rs4 crore at bars. He, his wife Yashika, and co-accused accountants allegedly misused mobile banking OTPs to siphon funds since 2021. The couple was tracked after attempts to evade arrest. Investigation continues.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 09:24 AM IST
Mumbai: In the case of Rs11 crore fraud allegedly suffered by M/s CN Sanghvi & Company (Forward) Pvt Ltd, the Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has extended the police custody of the accused, Girish Champaklal Dave till August 8 after a fresh revelation. Dave reportedly told the investigators that he splurged nearly Rs4 crore from the cheated money at bars.

Meanwhile, his wife, Yashika Dave, has been remanded to judicial custody. The duo was arrested from their Bhayandar (West) residence following technical surveillance, intelligence inputs, and call detail record analysis. The police said they had tracked the accused for nearly 15 days in Rajasthan, where the couple allegedly switched off their phones to evade detection before relocating to Bhayandar in an attempt to mislead.

According to the EOW, Girish Dave joined the firm in 2012, while co-accused Vishwajeet Shinde and Wilson John joined in 2013 and 2014, respectively. All three were accountants handling financial operations. After the introduction of mobile banking in 2021, they allegedly misused OTPs to transfer company funds to personal accounts without authorisation.

Investigators claim Dave siphoned off Rs8.68 crore from the company’s bank account, of which Rs3.46 crore was transferred to Yashika’s account. The funds were then routed through multiple beneficiary accounts, many of which are still being traced. The probe is being intensified under the supervision of senior police inspector Nitin Patil.

