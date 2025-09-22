 Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Lashes City, IMD Extends Yellow Alert
On the second consecutive day on Monday, Mumbai was lashed with heavy rainfall The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended Yellow Alert for Mumbai and it's neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad for Tuesday.

Devashri Bhujbal
Updated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 11:07 PM IST
article-image
Weather Forecast

The region is expected to receive rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds till Wednesday. The skies will be generally cloudy and maximum and minimum temperatures will be 29°C and 24°C respectively.

Rainfall Details

In the period of 12 hours (8 am to 8 pm) on Monday, several areas in Mumbai received above 50 mm rainfall. The weather stations which recorded high rainfall included: Eksar, Borivali (65 mm); Madh (64 mm); Bandra (61 mm); Gawandpada, Borivali (62 mm); Dadar (62 mm); Worli Naka (65 mm); NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel (68 mm); Byculla Fire station (70 mm) etc.

Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For City & Konkan; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
article-image

Annual Rainfall Statistics

Mumbai has already received 5% more than average annual rainfall. The average annual rainfall for Mumbai including the suburbs is 2205 mm. As of Monday morning, Mumbai has received 105.20% of the annual rainfall, with the eastern suburbs with 2,479 mm of rainfall, the western suburbs with 2,473 mm rainfall and the city area with 2,013 mm.

