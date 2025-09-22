Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For City & Konkan; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Representational Image |

Mumbai: Mumbai began the week under heavy cloud cover on Monday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for the city and its surrounding regions. After intermittent but intense showers over the past few days, weather officials have forecast widespread rainfall across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other parts of the Konkan belt throughout the day.

Heavy Rains Alert Issued For Mumbai & Konkan

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in several districts, including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar and Sindhudurg. The alert indicates the possibility of disruptions due to waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic delays and interruptions to suburban rail services. Maximum and minimum temperatures in Mumbai are likely to hover around 29 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively, keeping conditions cool but humid.

In Thane and Navi Mumbai, heavy showers are predicted to persist through the day. Heavy rain showers may lead to disruptions on the Central & Harbour Railway routes, which are often affected during prolonged spells of monsoon rain. Authorities have urged residents to exercise caution while stepping out, especially during peak rainfall hours.

Palghar district, which has already been receiving continuous rainfall over the past two to three days, remains under a yellow alert. While some parts are likely to see moderate rain, others may experience intense downpours accompanied by strong winds. The IMD has also cautioned about damp and humid conditions prevailing across the region.

The southern Konkan districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are also bracing for another day of heavy rain. These areas, which have been dealing with waterlogging and disruptions to daily life over the past week, are expected to face similar challenges again.

