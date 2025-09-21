 Mumbai News: Worli Police Files FIR Against Lamborghini Driver For Rash Driving On Coastal Road
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Worli Police Files FIR Against Lamborghini Driver For Rash Driving On Coastal Road

Mumbai News: Worli Police Files FIR Against Lamborghini Driver For Rash Driving On Coastal Road

Worli police have booked the driver under relevant sections of the law, and further investigation is underway.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 11:16 PM IST
article-image
FIR Against Lamborghini Driver For Rash Driving On Coastal Road |

Mumbai: In a case of reckless driving, Worli police have registered an FIR against the driver of a saffron-colored Lamborghini (MH 01 EW 8010) for endangering lives on the southbound Coastal Road near Naman Building on Thursday morning around 9:35 am.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Powai Police Book Trio For Cheating Businessman Of ₹41 Lakh In Gold Scam
article-image

According to police, the driver was operating the luxury sports car in a rash and negligent manner, posing a threat to his own life as well as to other commuters. The reckless act also risked damage to the vehicle. Worli police have booked the driver under relevant sections of the law, and further investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Worli Police Files FIR Against Lamborghini Driver For Rash Driving On Coastal Road

Mumbai News: Worli Police Files FIR Against Lamborghini Driver For Rash Driving On Coastal Road

Navratri 2025: Mumbai Police Tighten Security At Garba, Dandiya Venues And Temples

Navratri 2025: Mumbai Police Tighten Security At Garba, Dandiya Venues And Temples

86% Of Earth Work Completed On Virar–Dahanu Road Corridor, Marks Major Milestone In ₹3,578 Crore...

86% Of Earth Work Completed On Virar–Dahanu Road Corridor, Marks Major Milestone In ₹3,578 Crore...

Mumbai News: Oil Truck Leak In Sewree Leaves Road Slippery; Fire Brigade Rushes For Cleanup

Mumbai News: Oil Truck Leak In Sewree Leaves Road Slippery; Fire Brigade Rushes For Cleanup

Mumbai PSI Durga Kharde Loses Temper, Flings Nameplate At Complainant Inside VP Road Police Station;...

Mumbai PSI Durga Kharde Loses Temper, Flings Nameplate At Complainant Inside VP Road Police Station;...