Mumbai News: Worli Police Files FIR Against Lamborghini Driver For Rash Driving On Coastal Road

FIR Against Lamborghini Driver For Rash Driving On Coastal Road |

Mumbai: In a case of reckless driving, Worli police have registered an FIR against the driver of a saffron-colored Lamborghini (MH 01 EW 8010) for endangering lives on the southbound Coastal Road near Naman Building on Thursday morning around 9:35 am.

According to police, the driver was operating the luxury sports car in a rash and negligent manner, posing a threat to his own life as well as to other commuters. The reckless act also risked damage to the vehicle. Worli police have booked the driver under relevant sections of the law, and further investigation is underway.