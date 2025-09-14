Thane Court Sentences 32-Yr-Old Man To 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Minor Girl

Thane Court convicts Santosh Wankhede for kidnapping and raping an 11-year-old girl | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: The Thane court has convicted a 32-year-old man, Santosh Bhimrao Wankhede, for kidnapping and raping a 11-year-old girl. The verdict, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge D.S. Deshmukh on September 12, 2025, maintained the special Prevention of Children Against Sexual Offence Act (POCSOA) Act has been enacted to protect children from the offences of sexual assault and sexual harassment, and to achieve what is provided under Sections 15 and 39 of the Constitution. The court has thus sentenced the man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000.

Court Highlights Seriousness of Offence

“The act of sexual assault on a child is to be viewed seriously, and such offences are to be dealt with in a stringent manner. In this case, the accused committed a crime against an 11-year-old victim, and hence the punishment should therefore commensurate with the act of offence and should send a clear message to society at large that perpetrators in such cases are dealt with an iron hand,” the court held.

Case Details and Investigation

The prosecution’s case dates back to May 19, 2018, when the victim's mother reported her missing from their Thane residence home at 4 am. The girl was later found at 6:30 a.m., crying and coming down from a hill, unclothed and wrapped in a bedsheet. The victim initially identified a neighbor, Mahadu Janu Wagh, as her assailant, leading to his arrest.

Victim Reveals True Perpetrator

However, during a medical examination, the victim broke down and revealed that she had been forced by her house owner, Santosh Wankhede, to name Mahadu. She testified that Wankhede had gagged her, carried her to a secluded hilly area, and raped her. She also stated that he had threatened to kill her brothers if she revealed his name.

Evidence and Conviction

The court's decision was based on a combination of evidence, including the victim's consistent statement to the police after revealing the truth and her medical reports detailing her injuries. The prosecution examined nine witnesses to prove the case.

The court found Wankhede guilty of several charges, including kidnapping and several sections of the stringent POCSO, as well as voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code. The judgment stated that despite some initial investigative irregularities, the victim's testimony and corroborating evidence proved Wankhede's guilt.

