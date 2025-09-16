Maharashtra Govt Grants Agriculture Status To Fisheries; Guidelines And Credit Schemes In Pipeline |

The Mahayuti government has recently accorded agriculture-equivalent status to the fisheries sector. To ensure fishermen actually receive the associated benefits, guidelines will be issued on priority. Additionally, all fishermen-related schemes will be implemented through district banks, with Mumbai Bank appointed as the nodal agency.

High-Level Meeting at Mumbai Bank Headquarters

A joint meeting of Mumbai Bank and fishermen’s cooperative societies, chaired by Minister Nitesh Rane, was held today at Mumbai Bank’s headquarters. Present at the meeting were Mumbai Bank Chairman and Legislative Council Group Leader Pravin Darekar, Vice-Chairman Siddharth T. Kamble, all directors of the bank, the Fisheries Commissioner, officials from the fisheries department at Mantralaya, and representatives of fishermen’s cooperatives and organizations.

Minister Rane Assures Benefits for Fishermen

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Nitesh Rane said: “Under the leadership of Hon. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, we have accorded agriculture status to the fisheries sector. The demands put forth by Pravin Darekar and the representatives of the organizations will be acted upon immediately. With this new status, fishermen will now be legally entitled to all schemes and concessions. The fisheries department currently does not have its own independent schemes, but in the coming months, we will introduce new standalone schemes through the department, which will directly benefit fishermen.”

Coastal Security Measures Underway

He further assured that the department has already taken measures to identify and remove unauthorized and anti-national elements along coastal areas, which will ultimately benefit the fishing community.

Demands Put Forth by Fishermen’s Organizations

Guidelines should be issued immediately as per the government resolution granting agriculture status to fisheries.

A structured process for crop loans, similar to that for farmers, should be implemented.

District banks should play a key role in extending crop loans to fishermen.

A State Fisheries Credit Plan should be prepared.

Low-interest loans should be made available for fisheries.

A crop insurance scheme, on the lines of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, should be introduced for fisheries, with priority given to district banks.

Compensation should be provided to fishermen during natural calamities, on the same lines as NDRF and SDRF assistance to farmers.

Subsidy and support schemes should include cold storage/ice factories, equipment and machinery at concessional rates, diesel pumps, fish seed and feed purchase, paddle wheel aerators, and air pumps. These should be disbursed through district central cooperative banks to strengthen the cooperative system.