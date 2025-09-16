 Navratri 2025: Mumbai Rolls Out The Red Carpet Welcome For Bhandhup Chi Aai, Chembur Chi Rani & Others; Check Aagman Videos
Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 02:28 PM IST
article-image
Chembur Chi Rani 2025 | Image by Arun Datte

Mumbai has officially stepped into the Navratri spirit as the city welcomed its most iconic Devi idols with grandeur, devotion, and unmatched enthusiasm. From dhol-tasha beats to shimmering fireworks, the aagman processions turned into vibrant spectacles, drawing thousands of devotees eager to witness the first glimpse of their beloved goddesses.

Mumbai Chi Mauli 2025

On September 14, 2025, the lanes of GTB Nagar lit up as Mumbai Chi Mauli arrived in style. Organised by Navtarun Mitra Mandal in Sion, the historic pandal saw throngs of devotees chanting in unison as the goddess, draped in a regal purple saree and adorned with gold ornaments and fragrant gajras, was unveiled.

article-image

Bhandhup Chi Aai 2025

In Bhandup, Bhandhup Chi Aai was welcomed with equal pomp. Crafted by Rutwik Patil from Kandivali, the saffron-hued idol stood out with its intricate detailing. Hosted by Utsahi Mitra Maṇḍal, this pandal has been a cherished tradition since 1977, continuing to pull massive crowds every Navratri.

Chembur Chi Rani 2025

Chembur came alive as devotees gathered to welcome Chembur Chi Rani. Sculpted by Arun Datte of Krishnala Arts, this year's idol was dressed in a rich red saree and adorned with traditional ornaments and garlands, captivating devotees with her majestic aura.

article-image

Ulwe Chi Maharani 2025

Ulwe’s streets echoed with devotion as Ulwe Chi Maharani made her arrival. Gracefully adorned in shades of orange and red, the goddess exuded serenity while devotees offered prayers with folded hands and lit diyas.

Asalfachi Matarani 2025

The arrival of Asalfachi Matarani was equally mesmerising. Adorned in a rani-pink saree and traditional jewels, the idol’s intricate craftsmanship left devotees awestruck as celebrations reached their peak.

article-image

Shardiya Navratri 2025

This year, Shardiya Navratri begins on September 22 and concludes on October 1, followed by Vijaya Dashami on October 2, symbolising the eternal victory of good over evil.

With each Devi idol welcomed in splendour, Mumbai has once again proven that Navratri is more than a festival; it’s an emotion that unites the city in devotion and joy.

