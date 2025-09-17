 'You Inspire Us': Delhi Man Sings People's Favourite Songs To Raise Donations For Punjab Flood Victims In Viral Video
Delhi streets witnessed a soulful act as singer-songwriter Tejas Singh went viral for raising donations for Punjab flood victims by singing people’s favourite songs.

Delhi’s Khan Market recently witnessed a heartwarming sight that is now winning hearts online. Tejas Singh, a singer-songwriter, decided to use his voice for a noble cause, raising funds for flood-hit Punjab. In a viral video, Tejas can be seen asking people to donate for relief efforts in exchange for singing their favourite songs.

The clip quickly spread across social media, with netizens applauding his unique initiative. “What amazing cause you are working for 🙌,” one user wrote. Another added, “God please protect these kind of people, everyone involved is just so precious🧿❤️.” Many praised his soulful voice and compassionate heart, calling his gesture “heart-melting” and “inspiring.”

The internet was filled with supportive messages like “A soothing voice and a kind heart working for a great cause sending you my best wishes, bro ✨” and “May Babaji’s blessings be with all of you, what you’re doing is for a great cause! 💕” The comments section overflowed with love, reminding us of the power of music and humanity.

About Punjab Flood Crisis 2025

The backstory of this initiative is one of Punjab’s worst natural disasters in decades. In August 2025, devastating floods struck nearly 1,400 villages across 13 districts, displacing thousands and damaging crops and infrastructure.

Triggered by relentless monsoon rains and excess water released from major dams like Bhakra and Pong, the calamity severely hit regions along the Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej rivers. As per media reports, districts including Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Ferozepur, and Pathankot were among the worst affected.

While authorities and volunteers continue relief operations, stories like Tejas’s remind us that small acts of kindness can spark big change. His musical initiative not only raised donations but also touched countless hearts, proving once again that hope often sings the loudest in the toughest times.

