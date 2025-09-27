 Fashion Icon At 66: Neena Gupta Rocks Daughter Masaba’s Hand-Embroidered Black Gown & Emerald Choker
Neena Gupta turned heads at a recent Mumbai fashion event, where she showcased a custom creation by none other than her daughter, designer Masaba Gupta.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 01:40 PM IST
Neena Gupta in House Of Masaba's black gown | Instagram

At 66, Neena Gupta continues to prove that style truly knows no age. The veteran actress has never shied away from experimenting with her wardrobe, often blending contemporary couture with timeless Indian aesthetics. And once again, she turned heads at a recent Mumbai fashion event, where she showcased a custom creation by none other than her daughter, designer Masaba Gupta.

Neena Gupta in House Of Masaba

For the evening, Neena slipped into a sleek black gown that exuded chic elegance. At first glance, the silhouette appeared simple, featuring slender straps and a body-skimming fit. But it showcased deeper artistry by adorning the 'Pankh Bagh' motif, which, according to the designer, was delicately hand-embroidered.

This intricate embellishment drew the eye downward, elongating her frame and effortlessly blending traditional craftsmanship with a modern eveningwear outline.

Neena Gupta at Mumbai event

Neena Gupta at Mumbai event | Image by Masaba GUpta

Neena further complemented her gown by elegantly draping a sheer georgette dupatta around her neck, lending fluidity to the structured look. Adding a luxe pop-up colour to the black look, she adorned herself with jaw-dropping emerald jewels by Amrapali Jewels. It included an emerald-and-gold choker, matching drop earrings, stacked rings, and sculptural bangles.

For the glam, the ‘Metro In Dino’ fame opted for a luminous yet minimal makeup with a dewy base, subtly blushed cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a nude lip. Neena’s hair was pulled back into a high bun with a sharp centre parting, ensuring the neckline and jewellery remained the focal point.

With this appearance, Neena Gupta once again showcased her fearless approach to fashion by choosing bold silhouettes, rich craftsmanship, and powerful styling.

