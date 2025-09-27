Dakota Johnson Continues Being Gorgeous In Yet Another Near Naked Gown At Zurich Film Festival

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 27, 2025

At the Zurich Film Festival, where she was honored with the Golden Eye Award, Dakota Johnson turned heads with her effortlessly sensual style

All images from X

She arrived in a custom Gucci gown, true to her long-standing love for sheer and daring fashion

The design featured a high neckline and long sleeves, balancing sophistication with allure

Its sheer embroidered fabric clung to her frame before melting into a drop waist silhouette and a dramatic, gathered skirt

The gown’s brilliant purple-blue shade added a regal touch, making her stand out against the red carpet backdrop

Dakota kept her accessories minimal, choosing just a few silver and black cocktail rings to let the dress shine

With her signature bangs and waist-length hair worn loose, she embodied effortless glamour, once again proving why she’s a master of modern, sheer dressing

