Pañcakoşa: How The Spiritual Body Sheaths Help In Our Existence

Representative image | Canva

In the first part, we saw how Indian spiritual teachings describe the human body and the mystery of the ‘ātmā’ through the concept of pañcakoşa. The unchanging Ātmā is said to exist beyond these five sheaths.

To move past suffering, attachments, and ignorance, we look for self-fulfilment, understanding, and lasting inner peace. This journey involves going beyond the sheaths. Let's explore the last three pañcakoşa.

Manomaya Koșa (The Mind Sheath)

This instinct-based Koșa comprises the five motors for action (mouth, hand, leg, anus, and urethra) and the sense of self/ego. Patience and control help understand the potential of these organs. A great case standing for the relationship between the mind and prāna is in the Chāndoyopanișada. Like the kite attached to the cord returns after flying in several directions, mana similarly swings in different ways but doesn’t get shelter there and thus gets the prāna’s shelter.

Read Also How Pañcakoşa Or The Spiritual Body Sheaths Help In Our Existence

This is why scriptures recommend strengthening prāna through Yoga and Prānāyāma, as a strong prāna leads to a strong mind. Managing a restless mind can help prevent many mental issues, since troubled emotions and distractions often lead us to make poor choices.

That is why you must control Manomaya Kośa, cleanse and fortify it, and make it disease-free through knowledge, meditation, sādhanā, attention, practicing silence, and using other Sāttvika remedies.

Vijñānamaya Koșa (The Intellect Sheath)

The fourth sheath encompasses the five sense organs (nose, ears, eyes, tongue, and skin), as well as the mind and intellect. Knowledge strengthens the intellect, which works with the senses. By controlling our intellect and reasoning, we can better manage our senses and actions. This control helps us avoid attachments, false beliefs, and illusions, and also helps us speak truthfully.

Read Also Can Ayurveda Treat Kidney Stones? Know Here

Ānandamaya Koșa (The Bliss or Emotional Sheath)

This first sheath is connected to our inner self, which includes affection, happiness, joy, and pleasure. It is where life and bliss reside. Human life, the gross body’s existence of a human being, and worldly affairs depend on it. You achieve perpetual life with meditation and self-control, and freeing oneself from worldly life bondage. This stage helps get knowledge and awareness of the true or inner self.

Patanjali follows the path of Ayurveda to provide the relevant products. Since Manomaya Koșa means keeping the mind from stress, digital impact, and information burden, choose Divya Sarasvatarista (450 Ml). It contains Brahmi, Shatavari, Haritaki, Pippali, Ashwagandha, Gudduchi, and other Ayurvedic herbal powers. It aids in your memory power, dealing with nervous system issues, tiredness, anxiety, sleep issues, and other mind and cognitive health issues.

Vijñānamaya Koșa controls your intellect through the sense organs. Try Divya Eargrit Gold 20 N (12 Gms) for ear health. It has Swet Sariva, Giloy, Amla, Hared, Baheda, Neem, Nirgundi, Arjun, and other essential Ayurvedic herbs to deal with irritation in the ears, earache, and handle the ears’ overall health.

For Ānandamaya Koșa, Patanjali Ashvagandha Capsule (11 Gms) boosts energy, reduces tiredness and stress, and weakness. It is great to boost your mind and body, thus allowing you to feel happy and blissful.

Knowing and controlling these Koșas helps one achieve the body science facts and get rid of psycho-somatic disorders. You achieve the path to reach the supreme soul by attaining eternal bliss.