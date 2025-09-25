How Pañcakoşa Or The Spiritual Body Sheaths Help In Our Existence

Representative image | Canva

Yoga and Ayurveda call the human body a unique creation of God, while other Indian spiritual knowledge explains the human body, its activities, and the complex mystery behind the knowledge of the existence of ‘ātmā’ in the form of pañcakoşa.

The subtle and unchanging Ātmā exists beyond the five sheaths, or Pañcakoşa. To free ourselves from suffering, attachments, and ignorance, we need to seek self-fulfilment, understanding, and lasting inner peace. This journey means moving beyond the sheaths.

Ancient sages believed in being fit and healthy only on attaining the right data of the gross body, its activities, mana, intellect, self-importance, and ātmā. Once acquired, one can also be worldly and do good deeds to walk the path of eternal bliss and reach the Supreme soul.

To reach this goal, we must understand the body, the soul, the Supreme soul, and the subtle mysteries that connect them. This is where the concept of pañcakoşa helps us understand the science of the body.

The pañcakoşa are the following types:

Annamaya Koșa: The Physical Sheath or ‘The Food Sheath’

Prānamaya Koșa: The Vital Air Sheath

Manomaya Koșa: The Mind Sheath Which is Instinctive

Vijñānamaya Koșa: The Intellect Sheath

Ānandamaya Koșa: The Bliss or Emotional Sheath

Each pañcakoşa is important in its own way. By practicing meditation, eating well, living a healthy lifestyle, and doing Yoga, we move from the physical to the more subtle aspects of ourselves. This journey can free us from illness and lead to a state of complete happiness, known as ānandamaya koșa. To reach this state, we need to understand our body and actions, which can help us achieve our life’s purpose.

As per the Upanishads, the handling of the cosmic world or universe is ruled by divine power and energy. To know and accept it, it is not necessary to know anything more. This is Satya. This divine power of Brahma results in the evolutionary state to become a gross body.

Annamaya Koșa (Food or Physical Sheath)

The physical body is formed from food, which is why it’s called Annamaya Koșa. Since food comes from the earth, this sheath is closely linked to the earth. Your health is mainly connected to this layer. Eating well, living right, practicing good deeds, taking medicines, and doing āsanas and mudrās all help keep the body strong and balanced.

Prānamaya Koșa (Vital Air Sheath)

This Koșa is subtle in matter, dominating the body or Annamaya Koșa. You might not see the Prāna flow (life-form), but the life in the gross body depends on it. Also, physical health depends on the nādī-based body in which the Prāna flows. This Koșa is the body’s source of power and vital energy.

The Vāyu or element of air in the universe enters your body in the Prāna form. The five types of Upaprānas include Nāga, Kūrma, Devdatta, Kŗkala, and Dhanañjaya. The five types of Prāna in Prānamaya Koșa are:

Prāna: All activities connected to cognitive actions are done by Prānamaya Koșa, created by Prāna Vāyu. It pushes the breathing processes, which further start the digestive fires.

Apāna: The Apāna Vāyu helps to remove the waste products and works as a spermatostatic.

Samāna: This helps alter and uniformly allot food in body fluids like water, plasma, blood, etc., in the form of Samāna Vāyu.

Udāna: The Udāna Vāyu helps attain bliss by providing total rest through deep sleep at night. On the basis of overall (good and bad) deeds, it is your cause of happiness or sorrow.

Vyāna: Vyāna Vāyu aids in eating pleasant and unpleasant things that diffuse in the body for total awareness and unites the mind and soul. It aids in Rasa Dhātu flow in the whole body.

In the next part, we look at the three remaining Pañcakoşa or spiritual body sheaths.