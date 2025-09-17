 PM Narendra Modi Receives Over 1,300 Gifts, Including Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Model And Pashmina Shawl For 75th Birthday
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received more than 1,300 unique gifts, ranging from spiritual artifacts to sports memorabilia and other items.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 10:00 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi | File Image

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 75th birthday today, September 17, with a remarkable gesture of tradition and culture. He has received more than 1,300 unique gifts, ranging from spiritual artefacts to sports memorabilia and other items. According to media reports, the grand presents will soon find new homes through an online auction, which begins today and runs until October 2.

Gifts PM Modi received on his birthday

While the list is long. Among the most striking presents is a statue of Goddess Bhavani, listed with a base price of Rs 1.03 crore, and a detailed model of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, valued at Rs 5.5 lakh. Adding to the collection are symbolic items such as three pairs of shoes worn by India’s Paralympic medallists from the Paris 2024 Games, each starting at Rs 7.7 lakh.

The gifts also include a Pashmina shawl from Jammu and Kashmir, a Tanjore painting of the Ram Durbar, a Rogan artwork from Gujarat, a metallic Nataraja statue, and a traditional Naga handwoven shawl. This year’s edition highlights the spirit of Indian sports, with memorabilia from para-athletes symbolising what the Ministry of Culture described as “resilience and excellence”.

Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurated the auction at the National Gallery of Modern Art, where the gifts are currently displayed for public viewing. Since its launch in 2019, the PM’s memorabilia auction has reportedly raised more than Rs 50 crore, with proceeds going to the Namami Gange initiative, dedicated to conserving and cleaning the Ganga River.

Calling it a unique initiative, the ministry said in a statement, “The e-auction is not just an opportunity to own a piece of history but also to support a noble cause.” For Modi’s admirers, these mementos blend devotion, artistry, and national pride, turning a personal milestone into a collective celebration of India’s culture and spirit.

