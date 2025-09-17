 Fans Are UPSET With Falguni Pathak's Navratri Utsav Celebration In BKC; Says 'Makabo Will Miss You'
Instead of her traditional Borivali stage, she will be performing at Radiance Dandiya Navratri Utsav 2025 in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) from September 22 to October 1.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 02:07 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Bookmyshow

Falguni Pathak, the undisputed Garba Queen, is set to light up Mumbai this Navratri with her power-packed performances, but with a twist. Instead of her traditional Borivali stage, she will be performing at Radiance Dandiya Navratri Utsav 2025 in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) from September 22 to October 1. Tickets start at Rs 1,799, with group passes available too.

Fans upset with Falguni Pathak

However, the shift from Borivali has left many fans emotional. Social media is flooded with reactions like “MaKaBo will miss you.. All the best”, “COME BACKKK😭” and “Makabo jaisi vibes nai ayegi.” Another fan added, “We will miss you at Borivali❤️🤧🤧.” Some also blamed the change on commercialisation, writing, “Borivali Kandivali ka sabse bada garba bhi jio le gaya😂.”

At the same time, others came forward in support of the singer’s decision. One fan wrote, “Change can be difficult and frustrating but true fans will always follow you wherever you go! Ignore the negativity because the Queen doesn’t need to bow down!”

Another added, “It’s not about the location, it’s about the connection. We have danced our hearts out in Borivali, and we’ll dance with even more love at BKC.”

Despite the chatter, excitement remains high for the BKC event. Pathak will perform her evergreen hits and high-energy dandiya tracks, ensuring the festive season kicks off with unmatched energy. For thousands of Mumbaikars, the venue may have changed, but the magic of Falguni’s Navratri nights promises to remain the same.

