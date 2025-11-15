Blepharitis Explained: Causes, Symptoms And Effective Home Remedies

Pic: Freepik

Blepharitis is an inflammation of the eyelid margins, where the eyelashes grow. It can affect one or both eyes and is a common, often chronic condition. It is often caused by bacteria in the eyelids but can also be linked to skin conditions. There are two types of blepharitis: Anterior blepharitis affects outer edge of eyelid and posterior blepharitis affects the inner eyelid.

Causes

Bacterial infection

Dandruff like skin condition.

Glands near eyelashes get blocked.

Allergic reaction to cosmetics, contact lens solution, etc.

Mite infestation in eyelashes.

Symptoms

Red, swollen eyelids

Itchy, burning, or sore eyes

Watery eyes or dry eyes

Crusty flakes at eyelash base (especially after sleep

Feeling of something in the eye

Sensitivity to light

Loss or misdirection of eyelashes (in chronic cases)

Home remedies

Keep eyelids clean daily even when symptoms improve.

Warm compresses for five to 10 minutes twice a day to soften oils and crusts.

Massage gently press along eyelids to unblock oil glands

Avoid eye makeup until healed.

Treat scalp dandruff if present.

Maintain good facial hygiene.

Increase intake of omega-3 fatty acids

Sujok Therapy

Massage with medium pressure on highlighted area (see figure) for five to 10 minutes, twice a day. Post that, apply blue colour and moong seeds on the same spot (use medical adhesive tape to hold them in place). Keep it for three to four hours.

Along with home remedies, consult a doctor for more help.