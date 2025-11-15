Blepharitis Explained: Causes, Symptoms And Effective Home Remedies

Blepharitis is an inflammation of the eyelid margins, where the eyelashes grow. It can affect one or both eyes and is a common, often chronic condition. It is often caused by bacteria in the eyelids but can also be linked to skin conditions. There are two types of blepharitis: Anterior blepharitis affects outer edge of eyelid and posterior blepharitis affects the inner eyelid.
Causes
Bacterial infection
Dandruff like skin condition.
Glands near eyelashes get blocked.
Allergic reaction to cosmetics, contact lens solution, etc.
Mite infestation in eyelashes.
Symptoms
Red, swollen eyelids
Itchy, burning, or sore eyes
Watery eyes or dry eyes
Crusty flakes at eyelash base (especially after sleep
Feeling of something in the eye
Sensitivity to light
Loss or misdirection of eyelashes (in chronic cases)
Home remedies
Keep eyelids clean daily even when symptoms improve.
Warm compresses for five to 10 minutes twice a day to soften oils and crusts.
Massage gently press along eyelids to unblock oil glands
Avoid eye makeup until healed.
Treat scalp dandruff if present.
Maintain good facial hygiene.
Increase intake of omega-3 fatty acids
Sujok Therapy
Massage with medium pressure on highlighted area (see figure) for five to 10 minutes, twice a day. Post that, apply blue colour and moong seeds on the same spot (use medical adhesive tape to hold them in place). Keep it for three to four hours.
Along with home remedies, consult a doctor for more help.