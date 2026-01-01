 Why Does 'Weight Loss Resolution' Taken In New Year Always Fail? Here's How You Can Fix It
Among promising new year resolutions, one that always stands tall is 'weight loss.' A significant portion of people make weight loss a New Year's resolution, to live a healthy and fitter lifestyle, but the results & consistency to stick to the new aspiration remain feeble.

Rutunjay Dole
Updated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
The new year 2026 has already begun with grand celebrations globally, power-packed memories from last year, and most importantly, with new, endless resolutions taken by millions of people across the world. Among those promising resolutions, one that always stands tall is 'weight loss.' A significant portion of people make weight loss a New Year's resolution, to live a healthy and fitter lifestyle, but the results & consistency to stick to the new aspiration remain feeble.

Certainly, it's with every other resolution from reading, saving money to eating healthier, which eventually breaks after a brief period, but weight loss, as a resolution, tops the charts of 'one of the likely to fail resolutions taken in the new year'.

Reasons Why Weight Loss Resolutions 'Mostly' Fail:

Unrealistic expectations from Day One

Many people expect visible results within weeks of starting their weight loss journey. However, when the weighing scale doesn’t move fast enough in a month, motivation drops.

Extreme Diet Plans

While a diet plan works effectively in weight loss, people tend to go back to old diet patterns. Extravagant diets, juice cleanses, or cutting entire food groups may work temporarily, but are impossible to maintain long-term.

Motivation fades over time

New Year's enthusiasm peaks in January and crashes by February. Weight loss requires discipline, something most people don't like to follow and consider a burden in their already hectic lives.

How To Actually Stick With It Till The End

Instead of chasing rapid transformation, one should focus on progress, not perfection. Setting smaller, achievable targets, like walking daily, eating home-cooked meals five days a week, or reducing sugar gradually, can help in the long term.

Other New Year's Resolutions That Are Easier To Sustain

If weight loss feels overwhelming, one can start with resolutions that indirectly support it, prioritising better sleep, reducing screen time, and drinking more water.

These habits may not sound extraordinary, but they build a foundation for long-term health, and weight loss naturally follows. As 2026 kicks off, the key to not failing the resolutions is to slow down and take one day at a time.

