 'Lesson Learnt': Mumbaikars Disappointed As Massive Crowd Flocks To Mumbai's Marine Drive For New Year's Eve, Saw Fewer Fireworks
Mumbai’s Marine Drive was packed for New Year’s Eve, but netizens were left disappointed by sparse fireworks and chaotic crowds. Viral videos showed stampede-like scenes and a lack of the usual midnight sparkle. The letdown extended to Navi Mumbai, where the NMMC headquarters broke tradition with no celebrations, leaving many locals confused and nostalgic for the city’s past grand festivities.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
New Year's Eve at Marine Drive, Mumbai |

Mumbai's Marine Drive, long celebrated as the city's go-to spot for New Year's Eve festivities, left many residents underwhelmed as 2025 gave way to 2026. While the iconic place usually dazzles with spectacular fireworks and a carnival-like atmosphere, this year's celebration was notably low-key. Hundreds flocked to Marine Drive hoping for a memorable night, but many left with a lesson learnt.

'New Year pe kabhi Marine Drive mat aa jana.'

A video posted by Instagram user Jhanavi Chadha showed a dense, stampede-like crowd with barely any fireworks lighting up the sky, an unusual sight for the location renowned for its midnight sparkle. Her video, titled "Lesson Learnt. New Year pe kabhi Marine Drive mat aa jana," resonated with many. In her caption, she admitted, "Saal shuru hua nhi lesson pehale he sikh liya,” reflecting the disappointment shared by fellow revelers.

article-image

Check out the video below:

Internet reacts

The comment section quickly filled with relatable humour and nostalgia. "Many like you went and gave the lesson to each other," one user quipped. Another wrote, "Lagta hai Mumbai me naye aye ho."

A third chimed in, "I learnt this lesson way back in 1997. Back then it was still less crowded compared to now." Others summed up the experience with, "It's fun and chaos at the same time lol," and the most stated sentence, "Ha kabhi mat aana."

article-image

Social media was also abuzz with similar scenes from other parts of the city, with viral videos showing chaotic crowds at Marine Drive. Meanwhile, the disappointment extended to Navi Mumbai, where the NMMC headquarters, usually the site of grand celebrations, remained dark and silent, breaking years of tradition.

Many residents took to social media to express confusion and sadness over the absence of fireworks, decorative lights, and the usual midnight gatherings.

