 Durga Puja 2025: Know Dates, Muhurat, Celebrations, Rituals And More About The Festival
Sunanda Singh
Durga Puja 2025 | Photo Credit: FPJ

Durga Puja is a holy festival dedicated to the powerful deity Durga Maa. During the month of Ashvin, the country celebrates its Hindu festival, which is significantly special among the Bengalis. On this auspicious occasion, the triumph of good over evil is symbolised by the defeat of the buffalo demon Mahishasura by Goddess Durga. While we kickstart our festive season by welcoming Goddess Devi to our homeland, here are essential dates you need to know:

About Durga Puja 2025

Durga Puja is also known as Durgotsava. Durgotsava refers to all five days of festivity, and these five days are observed as Maha Sashthi, Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami, and Vijaya Dashami. Durga Puja is a significant Hindu celebration, especially for Bengalis, commemorating the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura, representing the conquest of good over evil. The celebration signifies the yearly return of Goddess Durga to her maternal home, featuring lavish public festivities with intricate decorations and pandals.

What is Mahalaya?

Mahalaya is a significant day that symbolises the descent of Goddess Durga to Earth and heralds the start of the Durga Puja festival, observed mainly by Bengalis and various Hindus. It signifies the conclusion of Pitri Paksha, a time of remembrance when individuals pay tribute to their deceased ancestors with ceremonies such as shraddha and tarpan.

Durga Puja 2025 dates

Durga Puja will be observed from September 28, 2025 and it will end on October 2, 2025.

September 28: Maha Sashthi

September 29: Maha Saptami

September 30: Maha Ashtami

October 1: Maha Navami

October 2: Vijaya Dashami

Durga Puja

Durga Puja | X/ @HindolSengupta

Cultural Significance

Durga's victory over Mahishasura is a symbolic victory of good forces over evil, light over darkness, and justice over tyranny.Durga is revered as a powerful feminine deity, symbolising "Shakti" or divine feminine energy. The festival is a tribute to the strength, wisdom, and protection offered by women and the mother figure in particular

