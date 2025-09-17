Navratri 2025: How To Buy Authentic Garba Tickets Online and Avoid Scams

As Mumbai gears up for another vibrant Navratri season, the digital revolution has transformed how devotees secure their passes to Garba nights, but with convenience comes the pressing need for vigilance against online fraud.

The days of standing in long queues for Navratri tickets are rapidly becoming a memory. From housing society Garba events in Malad to grand celebrations in Andheri and Borivali, Mumbaikars are increasingly turning to digital platforms to book their festival passes. However, recent fraud cases, including a Rs. 30 lakh fake Navratri ticket scam that duped over 1,000 people in Mumbai just over a year ago, have highlighted the dual-edged nature of this digital convenience.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Where to buy Navratri tickets online?

The online Navratri ticketing landscape has evolved into a sophisticated ecosystem catering to everything from intimate society celebrations to massive commercial events. Leading the charge are specialised platforms that have carved out distinct niches in this seasonal market.

BookMyShow: BookMyShow is a dominant player in India's event ticketing space, and it commands significant market share for large-scale Navratri events across metros, particularly in Mumbai and Pune. The platform charges organisers a commission ranging from 5-15 percent per ticket sold, along with convenience fees that typically add 10-15 percent to the customer's final bill. For event organizers, BookMyShow charges 5 percent commission on each ticket sold, while customers face convenience charges of 10-15 percent on every ticket booking as internet handling charges, with an additional 18 percent GST applied to these convenience fees.

District by Zomato: This platform has emerged as a strong contender, particularly for trendy Navratri parties in South Mumbai and Pune, leveraging Zomato's extensive user base and local market knowledge. While specific commission rates for District aren't publicly disclosed, industry sources suggest they follow competitive market rates of 6-10 percent for event organizers.

NavratriGarba.com: Specialised platforms are also making their mark. NavratriGarba.com positions itself as a zero-convenience-fee platform specifically for Gujarat-based events, monetising through direct partnerships with organisers rather than customer charges.

Wowsly: This platform is designed as a mobile-friendly web app, targets housing societies and local organisers with competitive commission rates reportedly around 3-5 percent, making it attractive for smaller-scale events.

Townscript: This versatile event management platform has become a popular choice for Navratri organisers seeking comprehensive ticketing solutions. Townscript offers features like custom event pages, multiple ticket tiers, and integrated payment systems, typically charging organisers 2.5-5 percent commission plus payment gateway fees, making it cost-effective for medium-sized celebrations.

allevents.in: As one of India's largest event discovery platforms, allevents.in serves as a comprehensive directory for Navratri celebrations across multiple cities. The platform aggregates events from various organisers and provides easy search filters by location, date, and price range, making it particularly useful for discovering local Garba nights and community celebrations.

MeraEvents: This platform specializes in regional event promotion and has carved a niche in promoting cultural festivals like Navratri across tier-2 and tier-3 cities. MeraEvents offers multilingual support and localized marketing tools, helping traditional Garba organizers reach wider audiences while maintaining cultural authenticity. Mumbai and Pune events are usually not listed on this platform.

G9 Event: Designed specifically for Android users in Gujarat, G9 Event provides a hyper-local focus on Surat and surrounding regions' Navratri scene. The app combines ticket booking with festival information, event schedules, and community features, though commission details remain undisclosed by the company.

How to avoid falling for online ticketing scams?

Consumer protection experts recommend several crucial steps to avoid falling victim to online ticket fraud:

Verification is Key: All of the above mentioned platforms are official and are the safest to use when booking online tickets. However, if booking online from any other site, always verify the authenticity of websites before making any payments. Verify before clicking on 'sponsored' or unknown links on Google, Facebook or WhatsApp. Cross-check bookings through official channels and contact event organizers directly when in doubt.

Payment Security: Use credit cards or established digital payment platforms that offer buyer protection. Avoid direct bank transfers or payments to personal accounts. Legitimate platforms always provide official receipts and have clear refund policies.

Red Flags: Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true, websites with poor design or spelling errors, lack of contact information, pressure to pay immediately, or requests for payment through unconventional methods.

Official Channels: For large events, stick to well-known platforms like BookMyShow or official event websites. For housing society events, verify directly with society management before making payments on unfamiliar platforms.

Report online fraud immediately

If you encounter suspected fraud, you can report online fraud in India through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in). Additionally, you can call the cybercrime helpline 1930. The Mumbai Police Cyber Crime unit has been particularly active in investigating event ticket fraud cases.