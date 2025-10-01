Amazon Launches New AI-Powered Echo Show 8, Echo Show 11, Echo Dot Max, Echo Studio Devices: Price, Specifications, More

Amazon unveiled a slew of innovative products and feature at its Alexa+ event, focusing on AI-driven smart home enhancements. The highlights include four next-generation Echo devices powered by the new Alexa+ AI assistant, the debut of the Omnisense sensor fusion platform, refreshed Ring and Blink security cameras, upgraded Fire TV lineups, and AI-infused Kindle Scribes. The new Echo devices include Echo Show 8, Echo Show 11 Echo Dot Max, and Echo Studio.

Amazon launches for new Exho devices

At the forefront of the event were four new Echo devices, all purpose-built for the enhanced Alexa+ AI assistant, which promises deeper conversational abilities and personalised interactions. The lineup includes:

- Echo Dot Max ( priced at $99.99): Boasting nearly three times the bass of the previous Echo Dot (5th gen) thanks to a two-way speaker system with a high-excursion woofer and custom tweeter.

- Echo Studio (priced at $219.99): Now 40 percent smaller, it features a powerful woofer, three full-range drivers, spatial audio, and Dolby Atmos support.

- Echo Show 8 (priced at $179.99) and Echo Show 11 (priced at $219.99): Smart displays with modern in-cell touchscreens, negative liquid crystal displays for ambient visuals, 13-megapixel cameras, and front-facing stereo speakers with custom woofers for spatial audio.

All devices ship with Alexa+ Early Access included for US customers, enabling over twice the interaction time compared to standard Alexa for tasks like smart home control, reservations, and family scheduling. Pre-orders are live now, with Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio arriving October 29, and Echo Show models on November 12.

Powering these is Amazon's custom AZ3 and AZ3 Pro silicon chips with AI accelerators, improving wake-word detection by over 50 percent and supporting advanced language models. Alexa+ will also expand to third-party devices from Bose, Sonos, LG, Samsung, and BMW. A new Alexa+ Store launches soon, serving as a hub for discovering thousands of compatible devices, services like Uber and Fandango, and managing subscriptions such as Amazon Music.

Amazon launches new Omnisense Fusion Platform

A standout innovation is Omnisense, Amazon's new sensor fusion platform that combines cameras, audio, ultrasound, Wi-Fi radar, accelerometers, and Wi-Fi CSI for seamless ambient AI experiences. Integrated into the new Echo devices and Fire TVs, it enables proactive features like context-aware reminders—such as alerting a family member entering a room about a forgotten task—or enhanced presence detection. This platform elevates edge-based computing for faster, more personalized responses without relying heavily on cloud processing.

Ring and Blink Security Upgrades

Amazon beefed up its home security offerings with new Ring cameras featuring "Retinal Vision" for superior image processing, 10x digital zoom, and low-light performance. Key releases include the Ring Wired Doorbell Plus in 2K resolution for $180 with noise-canceling two-way audio; the Ring Indoor Cam Plus in 2K for $60 as a compact indoor monitoring option; the Ring Outdoor, Spotlight, and Floodlight Cam Pro in 4K with Retinal Vision and bird's-eye view; and the Ring Wired Doorbell Pro in 4K with advanced motion detection. Complementing these, Blink introduced three 2K models: the Mini 2K for $50, the Outdoor 2K Plus for $90, and the innovative Arc for $100 with a dual-camera setup for 180-degree panoramic views and improved night vision.

Alexa+ ties in with "Familiar Faces" for recognizing known visitors on Ring devices and "AI Greetings" for customized doorbell responses. Coming in November, "Search Party" will use the Ring app to crowdsource alerts for lost pets, leveraging AI to match footage from nearby users (with opt-in controls).

Fire TV Lineup Gets Smarter

The Fire TV family saw major refreshes, incorporating Omnisense for auto-adjusting brightness and "Dialogue Boost" to enhance spoken audio clarity. New models include the Fire TV Omni QLED Series starting at $480 for premium 4K with ambient mode; the Fire TV 4-Series starting at $330 for balanced performance; and the Fire TV 2-Series starting at $160 for entry-level smart TV. Additionally, the Fire TV Stick 4K Select debuts at $40 with the new Vega OS for smoother streaming. Echo devices can now pair with up to five units alongside Fire TV sticks for immersive Alexa Home Theater surround sound with automatic room tuning.

Kindle Scribe Goes AI-Powered

Rounding out the announcements, Amazon refreshed its Kindle Scribe e-notebooks with AI smarts for avid readers and note-takers. The lineup features the Kindle Scribe at $430 as a basic e-ink model with stylus; the Kindle Scribe with front light at $500 for adjustable lighting in low-light reading; and the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft at $630 with color e-ink for vibrant notes and highlights.

New AI tools include "Story So Far" for plot recaps, "Ask This Book" for querying content, enhanced note-taking with handwriting refinement, and "Workspace" mode for organized digital notebooks. Echo Shows also gain health integrations with Oura rings, with future support for Withings and Wyze.