Realme 15 Pro Game Of Thrones Limited Edition To Launch On October 8: All Details

Realme is teasing the arrival of a new Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition. The company has confirmed that the newly launched Realme 15 Pro 5G will get a makeover inspired by the iconic fantasy universe from HBO's hit series.

Teased through a series of immersive social media posts, this special variant builds on the powerhouse Realme 15 Pro 5G, featuring a bespoke black-and-gold design with nano-engraved dragon motifs and a heat-sensitive "dragonfire" back panel that shifts from black to fiery red when warmed.

Realme 15 Pro Game Of Thrones Limited Edition: Launch Details

The global launch event is scheduled for October 8, 2025, in Northern Ireland. Realme has been building hype with cryptic teases evoking the series' themes of power, dragons, and battles, urging fans to "own your real power" ahead of the reveal. Pricing and full availability details remain under wraps for now, but expect the device to hit shelves shortly after the event via Realme's official channels, Flipkart, and retail partners, mirroring the standard model's rollout.

Slender at just 7.86mm thick, it promises the same robust specs as its base model—including a vibrant 6.8-inch 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED 4D curved display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, massive 7000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and dual 50-megapixel cameras capable of 4K 60fps video—while adding custom UI themes inspired by Houses Stark and Targaryen.

The limited-edition packaging elevates the unboxing with a gift box containing a micro-replica of Westeros, an Iron Throne-inspired phone stand, and collectible house insignia cards.

Commenting on the partnership, Xu Qi (Chase Xu), Vice President and CMO at Realme, stated, “This collaboration is a testament to realme’s commitment to innovation for fun and youth engagement. By merging inspiring legends with immersive design, we’re empowering the young generation to embrace their identity and impact the world around them. The Game of Thrones Limited Edition is not just a product—it’s a statement of courage and creativity.”