 Vivo V60e With 200-Megapixel Camera India Launch Date Confirmed For October 7: What To Expect
Vivo V60e promises 90W fast charging support and a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is likley to be positioned as a mid-range device.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 05:23 PM IST
Vivo V60e India Launch Date Confirmed For October 7: What To Expect | Vivo India

Vivo V60e 5G is officially launching in India next week. The company has confirmed the launch date to be October 7 for the Indian market. The launch event will be live-streamed on YouTube, with real-time updates across social media channels. Building on the success of the V60 series, the V60e promises a 200-megapixel OIS rear camera and a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is likley to be positioned as a mid-range device.

Vivo V60e: Expected Price in India

The Vivo V60e 5G leaked pricing details suggest the base variant will be at Rs. 34,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, escalating to Rs. 36,999 for 8GB + 256GB, and topping out at Rs. 38,999 for the premium 12GB + 256GB model.  Official confirmation is awaited at launch, but Vivo has teased it as their first 200-megapixel camera phone under Rs 40,000, hinting at aggressive pricing to capture market share.

Vivo V60e: Confirmed Specifications

On its official microsite, the company has confirmed that the Vivo V60e will have a 200-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilisation, accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. Up front, the phone will feature a 50-megapixel AF wide-angle lens with 92-degree field of view. AI features like AI Festival Potrait, AI Four Season Portrait, and AI Image Expander will be integrated. The phone will come in Elite Pink and Noble Gold colour options.

Vivo V60e is also confirmed to pack a 6,500mAh battery with 90W flash charging support. It will run on FunTouch OS 15 and come with AI Captions feature to transcribe meetings. The phone also comes with three major OS version updates and five years of security updates. Lastly, it also supports Google Gemini.

Vivo V60e: Expected Specifications (rumoured, not confirmed)

Based on leaks, the V60e 5G is rumored to feature a 6.78-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,600 nits peak brightness for vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling. Under the hood, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset (or 7360-Turbo variant) is expected to power the device.

The phone is expected to boast IP68 and IP69 ratings for superior dust and water resistance. Expect the device to go on sale shortly after launch via Vivo's e-store, Flipkart, and major retail outlets.

