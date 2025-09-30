Vivo V60e Price In India, Key Specifications, Design Leak Ahead Of Launch

Vivo V60e is all set to launch in India soon, with Flipkart even teasing its arrival with a dedicated microsite on its platform. Ahead of launch, fresh leaks are spilling the beans on its pricing, specifcations, and design. Renowned tipster Paras Guglani has shared intriguing screenshots from a Flipkart listing on X (no removed), leaving very little to the imagination.

Vivo V60e price in India (expected)

The leaks suggest the Vivo V60e 5G will launch in three storage configurations, all powered by up to 12GB RAM for seamless multitasking. Pricing is reported to start at Rs. 34,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, escalating to Rs. 36,999 for 8GB + 256GB, and topping out at Rs. 38,999 for the premium 12GB + 256GB model. These figures position the V60e as a budget-friendly contender against rivals like the Samsung Galaxy A35 and Nothing Phone (2a), offering flagship-like features without breaking the bank. Official confirmation is pending.

Vivo V60e specifications (rumoured)

Coming to the specifications, the Vivo V60e is listed to feature a 200-megapixel primary sensor – a first for its price bracket – paired with an 85mm telephoto lens for superior zoom and portrait shots. The phone's design echoes the sleek aesthetics of the earlier Vivo V60, featuring slim bezels and a premium finish available in two eye-catching shades: Elite Purple and Noble Gold.

Performance-wise, the V60e 5G is tipped to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, ensuring smooth handling of gaming and daily tasks. A standout 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging is expected to be integrated. The display is expected to feature a 120Hz OLED panel for fluid scrolling and immersive viewing. Furthremore, it is rumoured to be IP68 certified as well

While Vivo hasn't officially announced the launch, reports point to October 7 unveil.