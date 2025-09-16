Vivo Y31 Pro 5G And Vivo Y31 5G Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers, More

Vivo Y31 5G and Vivo Y31 Pro 5G have launched in India | Amazon India

Vivo Y31 5G and Vivo Y31 Pro 5G smartphones have launched in the Indian market. The Y31 5G serves as the successor to the previous year's Y29 model, maintaining features such as a 6.68-inch 120Hz LCD screen with 1000 nits of brightness, stereo speakers, a 50-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera, along with the Dimensity 6300 processor. However, it upgrades to a larger 6500mAh battery supported by 44W FlashCharge. The device also boasts improved IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The Vivo Y31 Pro 5G shares specifications similar to the Y300t model launched in China earlier this year.

Vivo Y31 Pro 5G, Vivo Y31 5G Pricing in India and Availability

The Vivo Y31 5G is available in Diamond Green and Rose Red colors, priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model and Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model. The Vivo Y31 Pro 5G comes in Mocha Brown and Dreamy White colors, with the 8GB + 128GB variant at Rs. 18,999 and the 8GB + 256GB model at Rs. 20,999.

Both phones are currently available for purchase from Amazon.in, the Vivo India online store, and offline stores. Launch offers include up to Rs. 1000 bank offer for the Y31 5G or Rs. 1500 for the Y31 Pro 5G, along with 3 months of no-cost EMI.

Vivo Y31 Pro 5G Specifications

The Vivo Y31 Pro 5G comes with a 6.72-inch Full HD+ screen at 2408x1080 pixels resolution, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1050 nits peak brightness. It is equipped with an up to 2.5GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 4nm processor and Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. It offers 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with either 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and supports Dual SIM in nano + nano configuration.

The device runs Android 15 with OriginOS 15. The rear camera includes a 50-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and LED flash, capable of 4K video recording, while the front-facing camera is 8-megapixel with f/2.05 aperture.

It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and has dimensions of 165.7x76.3x8.09mm for the Mocha Brown variant or 8.19mm for Dreamy White, weighing 204g for Mocha Brown or 208g for Dreamy White.

The phone is MIL-STD-810H compliant and provides dust and water resistance with IP64 ratings. Audio capabilities include USB Type-C and stereo speakers. Connectivity encompasses 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax at 2.4GHz + 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and USB Type-C 2.0. It is powered by a 6500mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

Vivo Y31 5G Specifications

The Vivo Y31 5G features a 6.68-inch HD+ LCD screen with a resolution of 1608x720 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1000nits peak brightness, and Guardian Glass protection. It is powered by an Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm processor, including 2x Cortex-A76 cores at 2.4GHz and 6x Cortex-A55 cores at 2GHz, paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. Memory options include 4GB or 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable up to 2TB via microSD.

The rear camera setup consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 0.08-megapixel secondary camera with f/3.0 aperture, accompanied by an LED flash, while the front camera is 8-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and measures 166.14x77.01x8.39 mm, weighing 209g. The phone meets MIL-STD-810H compliance and offers dust and water resistance with IP68 + IP69 ratings.

Audio is handled through USB Type-C and stereo speakers. Connectivity supports 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and USB Type-C 2.0. Power is supplied by a 6500mAh battery with 44W fast charging.