 Reliance Jio Extends Free 18-Month Gemini AI Pro Offer To All Users: Here's How To Avail
Previously, the perk was restricted to Jio users aged 18 to 25 only, targeting younger demographics. The expansion removes this barrier, allowing families, professionals, and others to tap into Google's cutting-edge AI suite without barriers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
Jio Partners With Google To Offer Free Gemini AI Pro For 18 Months Worth ₹35,100 To Young 5G Users |

Last month, Reliance Jio io and Google announced a partnership to offer Gemini AI Pro free for 18 months, worth Rs. 35,100, to Jio 5G users aged 18–25. This offer has now been opened to all prepaid and postpaid Jio customers regardless of age.

The new Jio offer includes full features of Gemini Advanced such as:

Gemini App: Higher access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, along with deep research capabilities and video generation using Veo 3 Fast.

Image Generation: Enhanced creation limits through the Nano Banana model.

Cloud Storage: 2 TB total storage across Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail.

Flow & Whisk: Advanced AI filmmaking and image-to-video generation powered by Veo 3.

Gemini Code Assist & CLI: Higher daily request limits for developers and creators.

NotebookLM: A smart research and writing assistant with five times more Audio Overviews and notebooks.

Gemini in Gmail, Docs, and Vids: Direct AI integration in popular Google Workspace apps for seamless productivity.

What sets this apart from the initial launch is the eligibility: previously, the perk was restricted to Jio users aged 18 to 25 only, targeting younger demographics. The expansion removes this barrier, allowing families, professionals, and others to tap into Google's cutting-edge AI suite without barriers.

How to avail the new Jio offer:

To claim the free 18-month subscription, follow these simple steps via the MyJio app:

1. Open the MyJio app on your smartphone and log in if needed.

2. Locate and tap the 'Early access' banner displayed on the home screen.

3. This will redirect you to a new browser tab.

4. Sign in using your Google account credentials.

5. Scroll to the bottom of the page and tap 'Agree' to confirm.

Once completed, verify your Pro status by opening the Gemini app on your device - the advanced features should now be active. The process is quick and requires no additional payments or upgrades.

