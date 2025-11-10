Apple Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering John Ternus | LinkedIn

Apple is reportedly grooming Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering John Ternus as the successor to Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook. The 50-year-old engineer, who has spent over two decades at the company, is seen as the ideal leader to guide Apple through its critical artificial intelligence transition.

Industry observers note that while Cook shows no signs of immediate retirement, internal focus has shifted towards Ternus to ensure long-term stability and innovation.

Who is John Ternus?

Ternus joined Apple in 2001 as a member of the Product Design team. He steadily climbed the ranks, becoming Vice President of Hardware Engineering in 2013. Today, he oversees engineering for the entire hardware portfolio, including iPhone, iPad, and Mac lines.

His leadership has been instrumental in one of Apple's most significant technical achievements - the transition to Apple Silicon. The M-series chips, developed under his watch, have dramatically improved performance and efficiency across Mac computers, setting new industry benchmarks for power and speed in lightweight devices.

Will Ternus be able to solve Apple's AI problems?

Apple faces growing pressure to strengthen its AI capabilities. The company recently partnered with Google to integrate the Gemini AI model into upcoming Siri upgrades and Apple Intelligence features.

A key internal restructuring highlights Ternus's expanding role. Advanced robotics projects, previously under the AI division, have been moved to his hardware engineering group. This shift signals a strategy to embed next-generation AI directly into future iPhones, Macs, and wearables.

Analysts believe Ternus's deep product and engineering expertise marks a return to Apple's roots under Steve Jobs, prioritising innovation over operational focus.

When will Ternus takeover?

Reliable Apple insider Mark Gurman reports that the company is intensifying preparations for Ternus to take the top job. At 50, he represents a blend of institutional knowledge and forward-thinking vision needed for the AI-driven era.

While Cook continues to lead Apple's record-breaking growth and has made no mentions of reitrement, the quiet elevation of Ternus also gives light to Apple's long-term thinking to ensure stability and continuous elevation.