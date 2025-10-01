 IRCTC Mandates Aadhaar Authentication For Online Ticket Bookings From Today: Step-By-Step Linking Guide
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechIRCTC Mandates Aadhaar Authentication For Online Ticket Bookings From Today: Step-By-Step Linking Guide

IRCTC Mandates Aadhaar Authentication For Online Ticket Bookings From Today: Step-By-Step Linking Guide

This IRCTC new rule change aims to streamline the process and prevent bulk bookings by unscrupulous agents.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
E-Aadhaar Verification For Ticket Booking, Railway Makes Big Change For Tatkal Tickets. |

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has rolled out a new rule making Aadhaar authentication compulsory for online general reserved ticket bookings. Earlier, this rule applied to only Tatkal bookings but now its making Aadhaar authentication compulsory for online general reserved ticket bookings during the initial 15 minutes of the reservation window. This restriction aims to streamline the process and prevent bulk bookings by unscrupulous agents.

Read Also
Indian Railways Introduces Last-Minute Booking on Vande Bharat Trains: All You Need To Know
article-image

IRCTC new rule now applies to general reserved tickets

Previously limited to Tatkal quotas, the Aadhaar verification mandate now applies to all general reserved tickets booked online through the IRCTC website or mobile app. For the first 15 minutes after the booking window opens—typically between 10:00 AM and 10:15 AM for AC classes and 11:00 AM to 11:15 AM for non-AC classes—only users with linked Aadhaar details will be able to complete transactions. This targeted approach is designed to reduce resale of tickets at inflated prices and promote transparency in the system.

The change does not affect bookings made at computerised Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters, which continue as usual. Authorised ticketing agents still face a separate 10-minute restriction for Tatkal bookings, but general users beyond the 15-minute mark can proceed without verification.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: 19,000 Police Personnel To Be Deployed On October 2 For Dussehra, Navratri & Durga Immersion
Mumbai News: 19,000 Police Personnel To Be Deployed On October 2 For Dussehra, Navratri & Durga Immersion
Sensex Surges 715 Points To End 8-Day Losing Streak, Nifty Climbs 225 Points On RBI MPC Decision & Strong Auto Sales
Sensex Surges 715 Points To End 8-Day Losing Streak, Nifty Climbs 225 Points On RBI MPC Decision & Strong Auto Sales
Veraval Poonj Festival Tragedy: 3 Devotees Electrocuted At Momai Mataji Temple
Veraval Poonj Festival Tragedy: 3 Devotees Electrocuted At Momai Mataji Temple
IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 1: When & Where To Watch As Team India Kick Off Their Home Season?
IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 1: When & Where To Watch As Team India Kick Off Their Home Season?
Read Also
Aadhaar Card Downloads Now Available On WhatsApp: Step-By-Step Guide On How To Do It
article-image

How to Link Your Aadhaar to IRCTC: A Simple 5-Step Guide

To avoid last-minute hurdles, passengers are urged to authenticate their Aadhaar in advance. The process is quick and requires only a registered mobile number linked to your Aadhaar. Here's how:

1. Log into your IRCTC account: Visit the IRCTC website or open the app and sign in with your credentials.

2. Navigate to My Profile: Once logged in, click on the 'My Profile' section in the top menu or dashboard.

3. Select Aadhaar Authentication: Look for and choose the 'Aadhaar Authentication' option under profile settings.

4. Enter your Aadhaar number: Input your 12-digit Aadhaar number carefully in the provided field.

5. Verify via OTP: An OTP will be sent to the mobile number registered with your Aadhaar—enter it to complete the linkage.

Pro tip: Double-check that your IRCTC profile details, such as name and date of birth, match your Aadhaar information to prevent any verification glitches. Also, try following the steps from a desktop/laptop, if it doesnt work on the mobile app.

Read Also
Top 3 India-Based AI Tools That Will File Your ITR For You This Year
article-image

What Happens If You Skip It?

Non-authenticated users won't be blocked entirely—just delayed. After the 15-minute window, they can book normally. However, with Tatkal and general quotas filling up fast, linking now is a smart move for stress-free travel planning.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'My Mom Wanted Me At Google': Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Champions Indians As 'Better Founders'

'My Mom Wanted Me At Google': Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Champions Indians As 'Better Founders'

IRCTC Mandates Aadhaar Authentication For Online Ticket Bookings From Today: Step-By-Step Linking...

IRCTC Mandates Aadhaar Authentication For Online Ticket Bookings From Today: Step-By-Step Linking...

Amazon Launches New AI-Powered Echo Show 8, Echo Show 11, Echo Dot Max, Echo Studio Devices: Price,...

Amazon Launches New AI-Powered Echo Show 8, Echo Show 11, Echo Dot Max, Echo Studio Devices: Price,...

Realme 15 Pro Game Of Thrones Limited Edition To Launch On October 8: All Details

Realme 15 Pro Game Of Thrones Limited Edition To Launch On October 8: All Details

Realme 15x 5G With 7000mAh Battery,144Hz Display Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Launch...

Realme 15x 5G With 7000mAh Battery,144Hz Display Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Launch...