IRCTC Mandates Aadhaar Authentication For Online Ticket Bookings From Today: Step-By-Step Linking Guide

E-Aadhaar Verification For Ticket Booking, Railway Makes Big Change For Tatkal Tickets. |

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has rolled out a new rule making Aadhaar authentication compulsory for online general reserved ticket bookings. Earlier, this rule applied to only Tatkal bookings but now its making Aadhaar authentication compulsory for online general reserved ticket bookings during the initial 15 minutes of the reservation window. This restriction aims to streamline the process and prevent bulk bookings by unscrupulous agents.

IRCTC new rule now applies to general reserved tickets

Previously limited to Tatkal quotas, the Aadhaar verification mandate now applies to all general reserved tickets booked online through the IRCTC website or mobile app. For the first 15 minutes after the booking window opens—typically between 10:00 AM and 10:15 AM for AC classes and 11:00 AM to 11:15 AM for non-AC classes—only users with linked Aadhaar details will be able to complete transactions. This targeted approach is designed to reduce resale of tickets at inflated prices and promote transparency in the system.

The change does not affect bookings made at computerised Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters, which continue as usual. Authorised ticketing agents still face a separate 10-minute restriction for Tatkal bookings, but general users beyond the 15-minute mark can proceed without verification.

How to Link Your Aadhaar to IRCTC: A Simple 5-Step Guide

To avoid last-minute hurdles, passengers are urged to authenticate their Aadhaar in advance. The process is quick and requires only a registered mobile number linked to your Aadhaar. Here's how:

1. Log into your IRCTC account: Visit the IRCTC website or open the app and sign in with your credentials.

2. Navigate to My Profile: Once logged in, click on the 'My Profile' section in the top menu or dashboard.

3. Select Aadhaar Authentication: Look for and choose the 'Aadhaar Authentication' option under profile settings.

4. Enter your Aadhaar number: Input your 12-digit Aadhaar number carefully in the provided field.

5. Verify via OTP: An OTP will be sent to the mobile number registered with your Aadhaar—enter it to complete the linkage.

Pro tip: Double-check that your IRCTC profile details, such as name and date of birth, match your Aadhaar information to prevent any verification glitches. Also, try following the steps from a desktop/laptop, if it doesnt work on the mobile app.

What Happens If You Skip It?

Non-authenticated users won't be blocked entirely—just delayed. After the 15-minute window, they can book normally. However, with Tatkal and general quotas filling up fast, linking now is a smart move for stress-free travel planning.