 Thane: 27-Year-Old Man Thrashed By Mob For Objecting To Public Urination In Kalyan
A group of around 15 people brutally assaulted a 27-year-old man after he questioned a drunk man for urinating in a public place near Murbad Road in Kalyan. The attackers fled the scene after the assault.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

Thane: A 27-year-old man was brutally assaulted by a group of around 15 people after he questioned a drunk man for urinating in a public place near Murbad Road in Kalyan. The shocking incident occurred around 10:30 pm on Friday near Mhaskar Hospital Chowk.

The victim, Kaustubh Mahendra Yerpude, a resident of Murar Bagh, sustained serious injuries after one of the attackers struck him on the head with a beer bottle, causing heavy bleeding, as reported by Loksatta.

What Happened

Kaustubh, who works at an insurance company in Mumbai, was returning home from Kalyan railway station on his two-wheeler along with his friend Sachin Dombe. When their bike stalled near Bhagwan Medical, they pushed it to a nearby repair shop. Exhausted and sweating, Kaustubh stepped into a dark corner near Rohit Wine Shop.

There, he encountered a 35-year-old drunk man urinating in public. When Kaustubh questioned the man’s behaviour, the man became aggressive and slapped him. An argument followed, but the drunk individual left shortly after, only to return with around 15 men, some reportedly under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The group surrounded Kaustubh, verbally abused him, and then began beating him. One man smashed an empty beer bottle on Kaustubh’s head during the attack, as reported. Bleeding and injured, Kaustubh tried to fight back, but was overwhelmed by the mob. The attackers fled the scene after the assault.

Police Action

This disturbing incident has sparked concern among residents, who are urging the Mahatma Phule Police to take swift and strict action. Citizens are demanding that police immediately check CCTV footage from the surrounding area, identify the attackers, and ensure their arrest without delay.

