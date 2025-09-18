Mumbai Metro 3: How Aqua Line Will Connect Educational Institutions, Business Hubs & Religious Sites From Andheri Seepz To Cuffe Parade

Mumbai Metro 3 | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai is set for a major boost in public transport as the final stretch of Metro Line 3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ corridor) from Worli to Cuffe Parade is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30, 2025. Once fully operational, the underground corridor will connect the city’s key industrial hubs, financial districts, religious landmarks, and cultural attractions, majorly cutting down travel time for lakhs of daily commuters.

The 33.5-km-long Metro 3, also called the Aqua Line, runs from Cuffe Parade in South Mumbai to Aarey in the north, covering 27 stations. With seamless connectivity, the line is expected to decongest arterial roads and reduce dependence on the Western and Central Railway lines.

🎊 1 Crore Milestone on Aqualine 🎊



From #AareyJVLR to #AcharyaAtreChowk, over 1 Crore journeys have made #AquaLine Mumbai’s new lifeline.



Thank you, #Mumbaikars, for choosing a faster, greener, and smoother way to travel!🚇



Together, we move forward🙌🏼



📍 Aarey JVLR ↔️… pic.twitter.com/eOHRH9AOF1 — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) August 26, 2025

One of the biggest advantages of the new corridor is its integration with Mumbai’s financial and industrial centres. The route directly links South Mumbai’s commercial belt of Cuffe Parade, Churchgate, and Fort with Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), the city’s emerging financial hub.

For employees working in BKC, Kalbadevi and Fort area, but living in western and south central suburbs, the Aqua Line offers a fast, reliable option compared to battling daily traffic snarls on congested roads. The line also connects to SEEPZ, one of Mumbai’s most important industrial zones, home to numerous export-oriented units and IT offices.

Beyond business, the line also offers improved access to religious and cultural landmarks. Commuters can reach Siddhivinayak Temple at Prabhadevi, Haji Ali Dargah at Mahalaxmi and Mount Mary Basilica in Bandra with ease.

Every ride on the Aqua Line feels a little more like home.

Commuters share their moments of comfort, ease, and surprise on this new journey through Metro Line-3.#MMRC #MumbaiMetro #AquaLine #ConnectingtheUnconnected pic.twitter.com/31IUiga63B — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) August 30, 2025

Stations such as Kalbadevi, Girgaon and Worli are expected to see heavy footfall from devotees, especially during festivals. The corridor also passes close to cultural centres like the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) and historic landmarks such as the Gateway of India, further boosting the city’s tourism potential.

Educational institutions and hospitals also stand to benefit. The line connects areas with prominent colleges such as St. Xavier’s, Government Law College and Kalina University, alongside reputed medical facilities like Hinduja Hospital, Nair Hospital and Wockhardt. This enhanced accessibility is likely to ease commutes for students, patients, and healthcare professionals alike.

Officials from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) have stated that the project is designed to handle a daily ridership of over 6.5 lakh once fully functional. Air-conditioned coaches, modern safety systems and interchanges with other metro lines will ensure smoother connectivity across the network. With Metro 3 set to go live later this month, Mumbaikars can look forward to a more efficient transport backbone that links industry, faith, culture and community like never before.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/