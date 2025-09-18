Mumbai Police Deploy AI For The First Time At Girgaon Chowpatty On Anant Chaturdashi – Prevents Stampedes, Reunites 24 Missing Children | VIDEO | X (@MumbaiPolice)

Mumbai: Ganeshotsav in Mumbai draws massive crowds each year, with millions of devotees participating in visarjan processions across immersion points like Girgaon Chowpatty, Juhu, and Dadar. This year, Mumbai Police, for the first time, deployed Artificial Intelligence (AI) on a large scale during the Ganpati Visarjan at Girgaon Chowpatty on Anant Chaturdashi, ensuring safety and smooth conduct of the city’s biggest annual celebration. The update was shared in a video statement by Dr. Mohit Garg, DCP Zone 2, Mumbai, on the official X handle of Mumbai Police.

DCP Dr. Garg said, “For the first time, Mumbai Police, under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Shri Deven Bharti, utilised Artificial Intelligence at Girgaon Chowpatty. By setting up an AI Command and Control Center and using feeds from hundreds of CCTV cameras and 16 drones, we could calculate the exact number of devotees entering Chowpatty and analyze parking space utilization.”

According to him, this technology was crucial in preventing stampede-like situations through real-time crowd behavior and density analysis. “This system helped us rationalise parking decisions and generate alerts that were immediately acted upon,” he further added. AI also aided anti-sabotage measures by monitoring Nirmala Kalash placements and creating real-time alerts.

For the first time, RFID and GPS technologies were used to track the movement of 745 Ganpati mandals across the city, streamlining traffic. This advanced monitoring enabled police to trace 24 missing children and reunite them with their families. Despite nearly 20 lakh visitors at Girgaon Chowpatty on Anant Chaturdashi and a peak gathering of 4 lakh people at one time, police managed the event without major disruptions.

In the video, DCP Dr. Garg stated, "this (AI) system provided insights about the parking areas which are being utilized or underutilized. Based upon that, we could rationalise our decisions about the limited parking space available inside the Chowpatty area. This system, in a big way, helped us in preventing stampede by helping us in providing real-time crowd behavior analysis and crowd density analysis." He also emphasised that the AI system generated 51 real-time alerts, all of which were swiftly handled by on-ground officers, Dr. Garg confirmed.

This year marked a turning point as technology became a frontline tool for crowd management. By weaving AI, drones, GPS, and RFID into traditional policing, Mumbai Police ensured that faith and festivity went hand-in-hand with safety and efficiency.